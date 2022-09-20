NBA Exec Explains Why the New York Knicks’ Julius Randle Trade Won’t Happen

According to an Anonymous NBA executive, the New York Knicks’ Most Improved Player Champion is far from being suitable for inclusion in any deal that would make them next season’s most improved team.

Speaking with Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney, the exec poured water over the fires of a Julius Randle trade, claiming that the veteran’s fall from grace after earning a $117 million contract extension makes him transactions poison.

“They owe him $117 million over the next four years,” the executive said. “There is no one looking to take that on. If you give out that kind of extension and then you’re looking to trade the guy a year later, you’re not getting anything of value in return.”

