NBA Equity’s portfolio grows as upstarts take their shot

While the NBA has invested in select companies since at least 2014, startups the past few years have seen an increasing value in the muscle of the league’s brand, with all the assets it has to bear. At the same time, the league has recognized that serving as a company’s Investor or part owner only accelerates the development of basketball-related products, leading to a rising tide that lifts all stakeholders.

That calculus spurred the formation of the league’s investment arm, NBA Equity. Less than a year after its formal launch, the program enables the league to be more proactive. It is closing in on 20 companies in its portfolio, and a source said, based on most recent valuations, the value of the equity stakes the division holds is approaching $1 billion. Each NBA team owns a 1/30th share of NBA Equity.

“We’re not entering the space as purely a financial investor; we’ve got a lot of [team] Governors who have been very successful doing just that,” said David Haber, the NBA’s chief financial officer. “That’s not what the NBA can do most effectively in this space — just make financial bets. We are really focused on companies that fit strategically with what the NBA is trying to do more broadly.”

The NBA board of governors approved the program last December, and the league in May hired David Lee as head of NBA Equity. Lee spent nearly a decade in the startup space following a Consultant stint with Bain & Company.

Whether it’s through cash investments or equity stakes, the NBA is selectively targeting early- or growth-stage companies across a variety of sports sectors: technology, media, data analysis, apparel, fan engagement and betting. The sweet spot: pinpointing startups that are innovating basketball on or off the court or Enhancing how fans experience or consume the game.

NBA Stakes Here are some of the companies the league has invested in: Sportradar: Sports data analysis company for gaming, media and sports leagues

Nextiles: A smart fabrics company capturing data with technology built into its fabrics

Sorare: NFT-based Fantasy Gaming company

New Era: Lifestyle and apparel brand

QuintEvents: Curator of exclusive fan packages at some of the world’s largest events

Zigazoo: Social network for kids

15 Seconds of Fame: Digital video firm

Consider Paris-based Sorare, the Gaming company that offers NFT Fantasy contests. Given the NBA’s expansive global footprint, Scott Kaufman-Ross, the league’s head of Gaming and new business ventures, said Sorare’s worldwide penetration with its Fantasy soccer and MLB games — reaching fans in more than 185 countries — served as a prime attraction. And securing this relationship with the NBA, as well as the NBPA, was mission critical for Sorare. The company, the league’s first NFT Fantasy partner, raised $680 million in September 2021 with a $4.3 billion valuation.

“I have deep convictions of what this can become,” said Michael Meltzer, Sorare’s head of business development. “We want to grow this in the US; of course that’s a key priority. But we also think the NBA is a huge property among our user bases in Italy, Germany, France, the UK, and that it will transcend everything.”

Visions also aligned between the NBA and Charlotte-based experiential packages provider QuintEvents, which had long worked closely with the league on All-Star Game packages. Quint is now projecting a more than fivefold increase in revenue from 2019 to 2024, has 50% of its customer base residing outside the US and credits the NBA’s minority equity stake and partnership for opening myriad doors for further expansion.

Brian Ruede, Quint’s president and chief operating officer, said discussions with the NBA quickly turned to what Quint can further tap into internationally and how it builds content and unique events. “As we think about scope and scale, truly the NBA has Unlimited reach,” he said. “We will keep pushing; definitely they will keep pushing us. It’s truly a partnership where we challenge both sides.”

In other NBA Equity endeavors, last year the league signed an eight-year deal with Switzerland-based data firm Sportradar, which included both cash and equity components. The deal, which begins with the 2023-24 season, gives Sportradar exclusivity as the worldwide provider of NBA data. The NBA receives a 3% equity stake in Sportradar over the course of the agreement.

NBA Equity has a stake in Nextiles, which embeds sensors into its fabrics to capture data.nextiles

In the wearables space, Nextiles, which adds sensors to fabric to collect performance and biometric data, is a product of the NBA’s Inaugural Launchpad incubator program, a complementary arm to NBA Equity. In June, Nextiles raised a $5 million seed round led by Drive by DraftKings and joined by the NBA, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., and others.

Launchpad continues to identify rising companies that the league may want to invest in. But the league also listens to an increasing number of pitches and reaches out to other companies on its own. Lee spends time talking with venture capital firms as well. Sources said the NBA Equity program has its own formal approval process but declined to elaborate.

Asked about the importance of a financial return on investment in these deals, Haber said the primary mandate is to drive innovation. At the moment, that stems from acquiring minority stakes, rather than controlling interests.

“We’re in the business of running a sports league; we’re not in the business of running other types of companies,” Haber said. “So, generally speaking, we’re not looking for controlling interests for the most part, but I wouldn’t rule that out. That’s something that, if the right circumstances arose, it wouldn’t be off the table for us.”

The NBA’s vision over the next few years is to see these companies mature, driving the game’s broader evolution. While it’s natural that the startups undergo growth periods, Haber said, “I’m really excited to see what these companies are doing three years from now. It’s going to tremendously impact the fan experience around the game and, frankly, the entire NBA ecosystem.”