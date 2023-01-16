NBA DraftKings Picks Cheat Sheet: Jarrett Allen, D’Angelo Russell

Basketball season begins this week, which means the NBA DFS Picks are coming at you in full force. The following FREE NBA DFS Picks for DraftKings Fantasy basketball are based directly on Awesemo’s industry-leading NBA DFS projections and lineup Optimizer for Monday, Jan. 16.

Bet $5 on the NFL Playoffs and Get $150 Guaranteed

Legal gambling age is 21 in most states. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

DraftKings NBA DFS Cheat Sheet: Fantasy Basketball Picks Tonight

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Latest NBA DFS Content

Premium Tools NBA DFS Lineups Tonight

NBA Fantasy Point Projections (Premium)

Our NBA DFS Fantasy point projections break down every element of a player’s projected performance and synthesize thousands of data points into one easy-to-use fantasy-point projection for each player that can be used as a reference for hand-building lineups or plugged into an Optimizer to create hundreds of lineups within seconds. The player’s projections page also provides underlying data, including each player’s expected minutes played, usage rate, and breakdowns for each statistical scoring category (points, rebounds, assists, etc.).

NBA Ownership Projections (Premium)

As the competition becomes increasingly sophisticated, it’s important to know who the best plays are and who the best players are that no one else is talking about. Ownership projections provide you insight into where the “field” (other players) will land and how you can pivot away from over-owned and target under-owned players to give yourself the competitive advantage you need to take down large GPPs.

Make Better NBA Prop Bets! Let Stokastic+ NBA Bet Pro make winning bets for you. Get a free trial now.

Legal gambling age is 21 in most states. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

Thanks for reading to the end of this article! If you appreciate this free content and want to see more of it every day, you can help us out by sharing this article on social media!