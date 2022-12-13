NBA DraftKings Odds: The last two NBA Champs and the Greatest rivalry in basketball is on TNT Tonight

Guess who’s back? Back again? Why, it’s me, and I have some betting advice to make the holiday season a bit more merry. Christmas is just around the corner, and you couldn’t use a few more dollars in their bank account to help with that gift your kid is entitled to?

One way to do that is taking a look at the TNT Tuesday Night slate, finding weaknesses in the oddmaker’s lines, and pouncing! That’s what I’m here to do. To give some insight as to where some opportunity might lie.

It’s a fun night of basketball tonight, starting in Milwaukee and ending in the City of Angels. These games have the names, the star power, and can be profitable if you play your cards right.

Let’s look at those cards.

Golden State Warriors @ Milwaukee Bucks



GSW Spread: +4 (-110) Moneyline: +150

MIL Spread: -4 (-110) Moneyline: -175

OVER/UNDER: 219

Golden State has a Championship pedigree, even if their roster is in flux. But so do the Milwaukee Bucks. In a battle of the last two NBA Champions, we’ll be treated to a true superstar battle between Steph Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

What better way to enjoy this Clash of the titans, who possess very different skill sets, than to bet on their performances.

Betting Advice:

I’m looking at both the Steph and Giannis projected point totals and I’m parlaying them together. The over/under for scored for Steph is 28.5 and Giannis is 31.5. The bright TNT lights are on them, and both are showmen.

Let’s get crazy here.

Let’s move the projected point totals, using the DraftKings Same Game Parlay option, and put both at 30+ points. That takes the Giannis line to -195 and the Steph line to +110. But when combined, it’s +215. Take both on the SGP +30 point line, grab a Christmas cookie (or four) and enjoy the show.

Boston Celtics @ Los Angeles Lakers



BOS Spread: -3.5 (-110) Moneyline: -165

LAL Spread: +3.5 (-110) Moneyline: +140

OVER/UNDER: 233.5

The Lakers are playing better. Much better.

Anthony Davis looks like the player that Los Angeles traded everything from The 12 Days of Christmas for. LeBron is second in FGA nightly. The role players are knowing their roles, jabronis.

Boston, who pasted the Phoenix Suns last week, are showing they are Mortal on this west coast trip, having lost to the Warriors and the Clippers last night. They’re tired. They’re ready for the trip to be over. They’re on the second night of a back-to-back, albeit playing in the same city and arena two consecutive nights.

Betting Advice:

The Celtics, although faltering, are clearly the better team. I’ve told you all of the reasons they should lose. That’s while they’ll win.

Given their defensive capability, Boston can hold teams to their bottom. The Celts average 120.3 points, the Lakers average 116.3. That’s 236.6 points, on average, between the two.

No one likes betting the under, but I am in this one. If you’re looking to parlay it with something, do it with the Boston moneyline. That pays out at +206.

Take all four bets, combine them, and you get a nice ‘lil +865. My gift to you.

I can hear you singing the Christmas song in your head, replacing some of the lyrics to make sense for tonight…

“Have yourself a merry little Tuesday,

May your bets be right.

From now on our parlays will be out of sight”

I hope this advice finds you — and your DraftKings balance — well. Enjoy basketball on TNT tonight!

