NBA DraftKings Odds: Betting advice for the TNT Tuesday Night Slate

Did you have a Happy Halloween? Did you dress up as Phoenix Suns’ forward Jae Crowder?

Now that it is November, with the beautiful month of October behind us, we have officially entered the holiday season. With it comes the Joy and happiness, the changing of the weather, and the back-breaking decorating of our domiciles. It is the season in which we give of ourselves.

In order to do so it takes a little coin.

I return once again this week in an effort to try to help you put a little bit more of that coinage in your pocket as you prepare to provide the best damn holiday season you can for you and yours.

The TNT Tuesday night Slate features for teams with Championship aspirations. Well, two of those teams are simply hoping that they make the playoffs, while the other two have lofty hopes of hoisting Larry at the end of the season.

The last time I wrote this column, collectively we bet two dollars. We put one dollar on each bet that I suggested. I went 0-2 that night, and perhaps it was because I got too greedy. Who doesn’t love a good parlay, am I right? As we take a look at this week’s opportunities – placing a one dollar bet on each one – we’re gonna do our best to simply double our money. That is the key to success when you are logging into your DraftKings app and placing a wager. Don’t get too greedy.

Don’t be a Scrooge.

Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets



CHI Spread: +1.5 (-110) Moneyline: +100

BKN Spread: -1.5 (-110) Moneyline: -120

OVER/UNDER: 231

Let’s start with the first leg of TNT’s Tuesday night doubleheader. The Bulls enter with a 3-4 record and have lost two consecutive games, one at the San Antonio Spurs and one at home against the Philadelphia 76ers. They are without Lonzo Ball and Andre Drummond, although Zach LaVine looks to make a return to the lineup which could impact this game. They’ve lost their last two games against the spread, but hit the over and total points in both appearances.

Enter the Brooklyn Nets, a team that lives in turmoil. They are a Shocking 2-5, and just snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over the Indiana Pacers at home last night. It’s hard to tell what version of this team you’re going to get. Will KD and Kyrie dominate? Will Ben Simmons pass up an easy mid-range shot because he’s afraid of failure?

Against the spread in their last five games, the Nets have lost. In fact, there are 1-6 this season against the spread.

Betting Advice: I have two fun facts for you. The first is that the Nets have lost 11 of their last 12 games on the second leg of a back-to-back. The second is that they have failed to the spread in 30 of their last 33 games as home favorites. This is screaming to me to take that +100 Bull’ moneyline. So that’s what we’re going to do.

MIN Spread: +4 (-110) Moneyline: +150

PHX Spread: -4 (-110) Moneyline: -175

OVER/UNDER: 227.5

The second game features Devin Booker welcoming his friends, Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell to the Footprint Center. Friends off the court, Booker loves no one on it.

Phoenix is ​​putting their 5-1 record up against the 4-3 record of the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Wolves are a tough team to figure out. They haven’t had much tough competition so far this season, and the new edition of Rudy Gobert has disrupted primary aspects of their offense. He’s a paint clogger, and that’s where Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns like to live. They’re still trying to figure that basketball relationship out.

The Suns have won their last four games against the spread, with the last three games hitting the over.

Betting Advice: Each of the Timberwolves’ last four road games have hit the under on total points. This line of 227.5 is a Tricky one, but with Rudy Gobert playing for the Wolves now – a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate – I can see this one also hitting the under (-110). So that’s what I’m taking. Nothing sexy, nothing outrageous, it’s a good solid wager to get back into the green.

There you go! If you parlay both Picks — Bulls Moneyline and the Suns vs. Timberwolves under — the odds become +281. Take it. Win that dough and spend it on a PS5 for your kids. ‘Tis the season!

Happy November, y’all.

