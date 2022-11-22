NBA DraftKings Odds: Best bets for 76ers vs. Nets and Suns vs. Lakers

Tuesday brings us two different matchups that, prior to the start of the season, the TNT network was surely banking on as being must see TV.

The Brooklyn Nets, who traded away James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons last season, will play Philly in a battle for Eastern Conference relevance. The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers, Pacific Division rivals, are two teams headed in different directions.

The names are big. The teams are well known. While it might not have the competitiveness that the network schedulers had hoped for, it isn’t gonna stop us from throwing down a couple bets and analyzing how to increase the enjoyment of our viewership.

This is the third installment in the series for me this season. I was 0-2 in the first chapter, but both hit the second time. If you parlayed them together, – as I Suggested – you had a fun little night. You got to watch some good basketball, root for different aspects of the game, and you took home a little bit of money.

Like I’ve said, before, we win enough of these bets, perhaps we can purchase the Phoenix Suns from Robert Sarver!

Philadelphia 76ers @ Brooklyn Nets



PHI Spread: -8 (-110) Moneyline: -305

BKN Spread: +8 (-110) Moneyline: +255

OVER/UNDER: 219

The oddsmakers in Vegas are good at what they do. There’s a reason that to this 51% of the money bet on this game has been on Philadelphia and 49% has been spent on Brooklyn. The line is almost perfect.

The Philadelphia 76ers enter the game with an 8-8 record, having just lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Yes, the Minnesota Timberwolves. Their injury report is long, as they will be without Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey. Tobias Harris is day-to-day and probable for tonight’s game against Brooklyn.

On the other side of the ball are the Nets, an 8-9 team that is only down TJ Warren. The highly controversial Kyrie Irving returned to the lineup in a win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. They went for 14 points in 26 minutes.

The health of the Nets will give them a clear advantage during this game, which is why they are at -305.

Betting Advice:

Have you ever heard of KISS? Keep it simple, stupid? I believe this applies in this game. There are too many unknowns, which is why DraftKings hasn’t posted any player props yet. What we’re gonna do today is take the Nets money line. The key here is we’re gonna parlay it with the next game.

Los Angeles Lakers @ Phoenix Suns

LAL Spread: +7 (-110) Moneyline: +250

PHX Spread: -7 (-110) Moneyline: -300

OVER/UNDER: 227.5

This game has the feeling of a trap game.

All signs point to the Phoenix Suns dominating their division rival. But the Lakers, who are 5-10, are 3-0 in their last three games. Anthony Davis has been benefiting from the absence of LeBron James, and he’s finally playing like the alpha that he can be. Over that span he is shooting 61.7% from the field, 91.2% from the line on 11.3 free-throw attempts, and averaging 35 points and 17.3 rebounds.

Those are insane numbers!

But Phoenix is ​​at home. They are 8-1 when they play at the friendly confines of the Footprint Center. They average 117.7 points at home versus 111.7 points while on the road. The question becomes can they shut down a revitalized Lakers team that is finding its chemistry?

The Suns did not lose to the Lakers last season, sweeping the season series 4-0. And the Lakers are 1-21 in their last 22 road games against Western Conference opponents.

Betting Advice:

Here’s what we’re gonna do for this one. We’re going player prop bets.

The Lakers are currently 21st in the NBA relative to Offensive rebounds, which means they give up plenty of defensive rebounds. The line for Devin Booker is 5.5 rebounds. We are going to take over at +120. Nice and simple.

Deandre Ayton has scored 21+ points in seven of his previous eight home appearances against the Lakers. In a Same Game Parlay, his over 17.5 points is +155. Take it.

Same Game Parlay: Booker over 5.5 rebounds combined with Ayton over 17.5 points? +425! Book it.

When you combine those two bets – the Brooklyn Nets Moneyline at -305 and our Suns SGP at +425 – you get a +597 parlay. Let’s go ahead and lock that in this week.

Enjoy watching some basketball, enjoy eating some turkey this week, and enjoy making a little money. Happy Thanksgiving everybody!

