NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Thursday (11/3)

After seeing almost every team in action on Wednesday, we have just two games on this Thursday card. That’s frustrating as an NBA fan, but I love it from a DFS perspective. This allows me to zone in on these four teams, and I always tend to do better with smaller player pools. With that in mind, let’s take a look at these two matchups!

Injury Report

Andre Iguodala (hip) Questionable

Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) Questionable

Cole Anthony (oblique) OUT

Jonathan Isaac (knee) OUT

Markelle Fultz (toe) OUT

Chet Holmgren (foot) OUT

Terrence Ross (knee) Questionable

Core Plays

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (PG/SG – OKC): $9,700 DraftKings, $10,800 FanDuel

It’s insane how good this guy has been this season. SGA has taken full reign on this offense, averaging 31.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. That’s some of the best stat-stuffing around, with Gilgeous-Alexander scoring at least 42 DraftKings points in every game this season. He’s simply doing everything for this lackluster OKC roster, and we certainly don’t mind that he has at least 42 DK points in three of his last four matchups with the Nuggets. One of those was the only triple-double of his career, dropping 66 Fantasy points on them last year.

Wendell Carter (C – ORL): $7,400 DraftKings, $7,600 FanDuel

Carter is quietly one of the most reliable players in DFS. The big man has played at least 33 minutes in every game this season, generating a 33-point average. He’s also scored at least 31 Fantasy points in six of eight games, coming off a season-high 56 Fantasy points in his most recent outing. Facing the Warriors is usually worrisome, but Golden State ranks dead-last in points allowed this season. Not to mention, Carter averaged 16.5 points and 10 rebounds in their two matchups last year.

Cash Game Considerations

Nikola Jokic (C – DEN): $11,400 DraftKings, $11,500 FanDuel

We have this spot carved out for Jokic every time he’s on a slate, and he’s impossible to fade with only two games in action. The big man has scored at least 39 DK points in all but three games since the start of last season, averaging 61 DraftKings points per game since 2020. That’s why he’s the reigning two-time MVP, and we certainly don’t expect this weak Thunder frontcourt to slow him down. When they played on October 22, Jokic collected 19 points, 16 rebounds and 13 assists in one of the best games of his season.

Stephen Curry (PG – GSW): $9,900 DraftKings, $10,200 FanDuel

Chef Curry was finally crowned with a Finals MVP last year, and it looks like he’s carried that form into this season. The best shooter of all time has at least 45 DK points in every game this year, providing a 52-point average. That’s one of the best marks in the NBA, and it’s no surprise since Klay Thompson has been struggling. Curry has also mauled the Magic over recent years, scoring at least 53 DraftKings points in each of their last five meetings.

GPP Targets

Klay Thompson (SG – GSW): $5,500 DraftKings, $5,200 FanDuel

We just mentioned that Klay is struggling, but it’s just a matter of time before this elite shooter starts fine-tuning his scope. This Sharpshooter usually sits around $7K, but a horrible start has made him way too cheap. The role is still there for him to go off, averaging 17.3 shots and 31 minutes across his last three games. He’s also had some of his best outings in this minor resurgence, and we’re going to see a 40-point Masterpiece soon as long as that Massive role is there.

Jalen Suggs (PG/SG – ORL): $5,700 DraftKings, $5,300 FanDuel

This is extremely risky, but there’s a chance Suggs returns to the starting lineup here. He made his return to action on Tuesday, taking 14 shots across 28 minutes of play. He really struggled that game, but he’s going to be a $6K player if he continues to take 14 shots and play 30 minutes. The Magic need him to do just that because they’re missing Fultz and Anthony. That leaves Suggs as one of the only point guards left, and they obviously believe in him by spending that Top-5 pick in last year’s draft.

Value Plays

Kevon Looney (C – GSW): $4,100 DraftKings, $4,400 FanDuel

Gut plays are always risky, but Golden State needs Looney to swallow up some big minutes here. We say that because Orlando has the largest lineup in the NBA, sending out bigs like Carter, Mo Bamba and Bol Bol. That means the Warriors need Looney to play 25-30 minutes to match up with those guys, or Golden State will get smashed on the boards. If you look at the 24 games Looney has played at least 26 minutes since the start of last season, he’s averaging 29 DraftKings points per game. If you stumble into 30 Fantasy points from a player in this price range, you already have a piece of the optimal lineup.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (SG – DEN): $5,000 DraftKings, $5,400 FanDuel

The Nuggets have been looking for a wing for years, and it looks like they’ve found one in KCP. The veteran shooter is averaging 25 DK points per game across 31 minutes a night this year. Both of those totals are huge from such an affordable player, and we know he has a 40-point upside when looking at past results. He’s flashed that against OKC, scoring at least 29 DK points in their three matchups since the start of last season.

Advantageous Pricing

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (PG/SG – OKC): $9,700 DraftKings, $10,800 FanDuel

Andrew Wiggins (SG/SF – GSW): $6,800 DraftKings, $8,000 FanDuel

Bruce Brown (SG – DEN): $5,200 DraftKings, $4,700 FanDuel

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (PF – OKC): $4,000 DraftKings, $5,000 FanDuel

Darius Bazley (PF – OKC): $3,900 DraftKings, $4,700 FanDuel

