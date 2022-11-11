NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: November 11

The scheduling this week has been frustrating, but we finally get a normal card tonight. We have eight games making up this Friday’s slate, and that’s the perfect amount for DFS. It leaves us with plenty of players to pick from, but it’s not overwhelming, either. With that in mind, let’s get started by looking at the schedule and odds!

Injury Report

Robert Williams (knee) OUT

Chris Paul (heel) Questionable

Cameron Johnson (knee) OUT

Cole Anthony (oblique) OUT

Mitchell Robinson (knee) OUT

Khris Middleton (wrist) OUT

Jrue Holiday (ankle) OUT

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) OUT

Pascal Siakam (groin) OUT

Chet Holmgren (foot) OUT

Jaren Jackson Jr.(foot) OUT

Steven Adams (ankle) Questionable

LeBron James (foot) Doubtful

Anthony Davis (back) Probable

Core Plays

Ja Morant (PG – MEM): $10,000 DraftKings, $9,700 FanDuel

Morant has developed into one of my favorite players in the NBA, and he just gets better by the day. The MVP candidate has scored at least 28 DraftKings points in every contest this season, averaging 46 DK points per game. That’s scary since he’s shown us a 70-point upside. We expect one of those massive games here, facing a Timberwolves team that ranks third in pace and 23rd in points allowed.

Anthony Davis (PF/C – LAL): $10,200 DraftKings, $10,200 FanDuel

AD hasn’t looked great this season, but he continues to produce from a Fantasy perspective. The big man has at least 37 DraftKings points in all 10 outings, posting a 47-point average. We love that since he might see an expanded role with LeBron James getting injured on Wednesday. His status is up in the air right now, but AD would be impossible to fade if LBJ had to sit. Dating back to last season, Davis has a 35% usage rate with James out while averaging 1.5 DK points per minute.

Darius Garland (PG – CLE): $7,400 DraftKings, $7,800 FanDuel

People will fade Garland after his dud on Wednesday, but we’re going right back to the well. Before that stinker, DG was averaging 44 DK points per game across 40 minutes a night in his three previous outings. That makes it hard to believe he’s still $7K on both sites, especially since he has an enticing matchup. Garland faces a Warriors team that’s allowing 120.6 points per game, 29th in the NBA.

Cash Game Considerations

Nikola Jokic (C – DEN): $11,700 DraftKings, $10,600 FanDuel

We have The Joker in here every day because he’s been the best cash game player for three years now. He’s got at least 40 DraftKings points in all but a handful of games since 2020, averaging over 60 Fantasy points per game in that stretch. That’s been the best mark in basketball, and we’re not worried about him facing a Boston team that’s missing its top center. In six meetings with the Celtics since 2020, Jokic is averaging 58 DraftKings points per game.

Fred VanVleet (PG – TOR): $8,400 DraftKings, $8,800 FanDuel

FVV is going to be a mainstay in these articles for the next two weeks. We’ve always loved VanVleet as a player, but his role is immense with Pascal Siakam sidelined. With Siakam off the floor, FVV has a 36% usage rate since the start of last season while averaging 1.4 DK points per minute. That’s amazing since VanVleet is a candidate to play 40 minutes, scoring at least 47 Fantasy points in all three games since Siakam’s injury. We don’t anticipate anyone on this lackluster OKC roster to slow him down.

Jevon Carter (PG/SG – MIL): $5,300 DraftKings, $5,100 FanDuel

I used to love this kid at West Virginia, but he’s been relegated to a role player behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday. The good news is that both of those guys are expected to sit tonight, leaving Carter with primary ball-handling duties. JC had a career night in that role on Wednesday, tallying 36 points, four rebounds, and 12 assists across 44 minutes. The Matchup is the best part of this, though, with the Spurs playing at the fifth-fastest pace in the NBA while ranking 29th in defensive efficiency and last in points allowed.

GPP Targets

Cam Reddish (SG/SF – NYK): $3,100 DraftKings, $3,700 FanDuel

Reddish was drafted in the Lottery a few years back, and the Knicks are giving him every chance to succeed. While he hasn’t done much, Cam has started the last three games in NY, playing nearly 30 minutes a night. A role like that is incredible from such an affordable player, and we’re willing to take a risk on him as long as that usage continues against the worst defense in the NBA.

Isaiah Hartenstein (PF/C – NYK): $5,500 DraftKings, $4,800 FanDuel

This is a risky play with how bad Hartenstein has been over the last few games, but that’s why he’s in the GPP section. This dude was a beast before this mini-slump, averaging 27 DK points per game across 26 minutes a night through the Knicks’ first nine games. They’re paying this guy too much not to play, and it’s hard to understand the diminished role since the Mitchell Robinson injury. We’re going to gamble on that turning around against a Detroit team that has the worst defensive rating in the NBA.

Harrison Barnes (SF/PF – SAC): $4,900 DraftKings, $5,000 FanDuel

It’s been a rough season for Barnes, but this veteran has too much talent to be this cheap. They showed that upside on Wednesday, dropping a season-high 41 Fantasy points across 35 minutes of play. That’s tough to find from a sub-$5K player, and the Kings need him to play better from here on out. We anticipate him keeping up that form against the Lakers, who rank 20th in defensive efficiency ratings. Not to mention, Barnes scored at least 31 DraftKings points in each of his last four matchups against LA, en route to a 36-point average.

Value Plays

Bobby Portis (PF/C – MIL): $7,000 DraftKings, $5,800 FanDuel

Portis has been cooking with Middleton out of the lineup. That’s forced BP into a playmaking role, scoring at least 28 DK points in nine of his last 10 games. He’s also averaging 33 DraftKings points per game in that span, seeing his minutes and shots skyrocket for this shorthanded roster. We just discussed how the Spurs are the best matchup in DFS right now, and you know Bobby will be hungry in such a brilliant spot.

Al Horford (PF/C – BOS): $5,400 DraftKings, $5,200 FanDuel

This Horford price is steadily going to rise the deeper we get into the season. This Veteran is too talented to be this cheap, sitting at $1,500 more on both sites at the end of last year. That’s no surprise since he’s being asked to do more with Robert Williams sidelined, averaging nearly 40 Fantasy points per game in that role last year. We’ve seen glimpses of that resurgence recently, with Big Al scoring at least 26 DK points in four straight outings.

Cameron Payne (PG – PHX): $5,700 DraftKings, $5,200 FanDuel

If CP3 is out once again, Payne is the best per-dollar play on the board. This southpaw had a breakout season when Paul was out last year, averaging 34 DraftKings points per game across 30 minutes a night in his 12 starts. He showed us the same upside on Wednesday, collecting 23 points, six rebounds, and eight assists in one of the best performances of his career. Facing Orlando is outstanding, too, with the Magic missing half of their backcourt to injury while ranked 20th in defensive efficiency.

