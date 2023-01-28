NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Jan. 27

Here we are with five games on Friday night’s slate. It’s hard to understand the reasoning, but I always tend to do better when we have fewer games to break down. There’s still plenty to discuss and some fun matchups, so let’s get started with diving into the players we like!

Injury Report

As of 2:30 pm ET:

Bobby Portis (knee) OUT

Tyrese Haliburton (knee) OUT

Andrew Nembhard (illness) Questionable

Steven Adams (knee) OUT

Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) OUT

Donovan Mitchell (groin) Doubtful

Andrew Wiggins (hip) Questionable

Core Plays

Pascal Siakam (PF/C – TOR): $9,500 DraftKings, $9,600 FanDuel

Siakam needs to be discussed more in terms of superstardom. This guy has taken over this Toronto offense, averaging 25.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. That’s led to an absurd floor, scoring at least 33 Fantasy points in all but one game while scoring 39 or more DraftKings points in 32 of 38 games. That makes him tough to fade against Golden State, who ranks 26th in points allowed.

Darius Garland (PG – CLE): $8,300 DraftKings, $8,500 FanDuel

We expect Mitchell to miss this game, which means Garland will do everything for this offense. He’s played nine games without Mitchell this year and is averaging just shy of 50 Fantasy points per game. He also scored a career-high 70 DK points without him earlier in the year, and it’s clear this stud is comfortable running the offense in his absence. It’s not like the Thunder are a good matchup for him, sitting 20th in total defense.

Cash Game Considerations

Giannis Antetokounmpo (PF/C – MIL): $11,500 DraftKings, $11,500 FanDuel

It’s nice to see Giannis back and fully healthy, being one of the best Fantasy producers when he’s right. The Greek Freak has scored at least 40 Fantasy points in all but two games this year, generating a 59-point average. He’s also flashed an 80-point upside on numerous occasions and should thrive against a 25th-ranked Indiana defense.

Ja Morant (PG – MEM): $10,000 DraftKings, $10,200 FanDuel

Minnesota is one of the best matchups in fantasy. They currently play at the fourth-fastest pace in the NBA while sitting 21st in defense. That’s a recipe for success for Morant, scoring at least 33 DraftKings points in 38 of 40 games this year. He’s also just shy of a 50-point average, dropping 58 DK points in his most recent outing. He’s struggled against Minnesota this year, averaging 49 Fantasy points per game in their two matchups.

TJ McConnell (PG – IND): $6,500 DraftKings, $7,400 FanDuel

It’s strange to recommend McConnell as a cash-game option, but this stat-stuffer is a stud whenever he’s the starting point guard. That’s the case with Haliburton hurt, scoring at least 31 DraftKings points in seven of his last nine games. McConnell is also averaging 37 Fantasy points per game in that span and is playing 38 minutes a night over the last three fixtures. If he plays 35-40 minutes, this guy should be $8K on both sites.

GPP Targets

Jaren Jackson Jr. (PF/C – MEM): $6,600 DraftKings, $7,800 FanDuel

The only thing holding Jackson Jr. back over recent years has been injuries, his role, and his rebounding. All of those things could be solved here because he is fully healthy and should do more in the absence of Steven Adams. That’s awesome since he’s averaging 36 DK points per game across just 26 minutes a night for the year. We have to assume he’ll play 30-35 minutes, and Jackson Jr. can be a $9K player in that sort of role. That makes him an elite option against Minnesota’s defense, surrendering the fourth-most Fantasy points to opposing power forwards.

Kyle Lowry (PG – MIA): $4,700 DraftKings, $5,900 FanDuel

It’s strange to see Lowry in this price range. The Veteran has struggled over recent weeks, but he’s still too good to be this cheap. The former All-Star is averaging nearly 30 Fantasy points per game, and that alone is a fantastic total from such an affordable player. We also like that he’s starting to get healthy, playing at least 29 minutes in back-to-back outings. A Matchup with the Magic is an excellent way to get him back on track, with Kyle collecting 44 Fantasy points in their most recent matchup.

Value Plays

Brandon Clarke (PF/C – MEM): $4,900 DraftKings, $5,600 FanDuel

With Adams out for the next month, Clarke should get all the center minutes he can handle. The big man played 32 minutes on Wednesday in the first game without Adams, scoring 34 Fantasy points. This guy should be a $7K player if he’s going to play 30 minutes regularly, averaging 34 Fantasy points per game in those circumstances this season. We’ve already discussed Minnesota’s defense, and Clarke will have to play big minutes to oppose Rudy Gobert.

Caris LeVert (SG/SF – CLE): $5,200 DraftKings, $5,400 FanDuel

This guy is a stud when he starts. LeVert is averaging 32 DraftKings points per game as a starter this year and has shown that kind of play in the past. We believe he’ll get a start here with Mitchell nicked up, and it looks even better since he’s also for a 28% usage rate with Mitchell off the floor.

Chris Duarte (PG/SG – IND): $4,200 DraftKings, $5,100 FanDuel

This guy is risky, but Duarte has looked great at times. The youngster played a season-high 39 minutes with Hali out on Wednesday, scoring 38 Fantasy points in that defensive showcase. He did that damage despite making just four shots, and it’s clear Duarte can stuff the stat sheet when given the opportunity. Milwaukee is a scary matchup, but they had at least 26 DK points in two of their three meetings last year.

Advantageous Pricing

Jaren Jackson Jr.: $6,600 DraftKings, $7,800 FanDuel

Kyle Lowry: $4,700 DraftKings, $5,900 FanDuel

Pat Connaughton: $4,100 DraftKings, $5,300 FanDuel

Rudy Gobert: $6,400 DraftKings, $7,900 FanDuel

Jaden McDaniels: $4,500 DraftKings, $5,500 FanDuel

Jarrett Allen: $6,600 DraftKings, $7,700 FanDuel

Jimmy Butler: $7,600 DraftKings, $8,600 FanDuel

Markelle Fultz: $5,600 DraftKings, $7,200 FanDuel

Cole Anthony: $4,500 DraftKings, $5,700 FanDuel

Precious Achiuwa: $4,200 DraftKings, $5,500 FanDuel

***

Joel Bartilotta is a Featured Writer at FantasyPros. For more from Joel, check out his Archive and follow him @Bartilottajoel.