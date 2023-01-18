NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Jan. 18

After that tiny Tuesday card, we’re back to normal today. We have nine games making up Wednesday’s slate, and there are a ton of great options to pick from. We have numerous superstars suiting up, and it was tough to narrow it down. With that in mind, let’s kick things off by looking at the schedule and odds!

Injury Report

Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) OUT

Bradley Beal (hamstring) Questionable

Kyle Lowry (knee) Questionable

Brandon Ingram (toe) OUT

Zion Williamson (hamstring) OUT

Gordon Hayward (hamstring) Doubtful

Kelly Oubre Jr.(hand) OUT

Kevin Porter Jr.(foot) Questionable

Tyrese Haliburton (knee) OUT

Paul George (hamstring) Questionable

John Wall (abs) OUT

Lauri Markkanen (hip) Questionable

Kelly Olynyk (ankle) OUT

Karl-Anthony Towns (caf) OUT

Rudy Gobert (groin) Questionable

Jamal Murray (B2B) Questionable

Anthony Davis (foot) OUT

Lonnie Walker IV (ankle) OUT

Austin Reaves (hamstring) OUT

Core Plays

LeBron James (SF/PF – LAL): $11,500 DraftKings, $11,400 FanDuel

It’s insane how good LeBron has been. The Veteran is in his 20th year, and he’s playing as well as ever. The King has scored at least 58 DraftKings points in six of his last seven games, generating a 62-point average in that span. He’s simply being asked to do everything in Los Angeles with Anthony Davis sidelined. We’re not worried about him facing a Sacramento team that sits 25th in both allowed points and defensive efficiency.

Julius Randle (PF/C – NYK): $10,100 DraftKings, $9,900 FanDuel

I wasn’t so sure Randle could run a team, but he’s proving me wrong. The big man has scored at least 52 DraftKings points in 12 of his last 14 games, scoring at least 41 Fantasy points in all of them. He’s also flirting with a 60-point average in that span, playing over 40 minutes while taking over 20 shots a game. That should continue against the Wizards, with Randle averaging 20.5 points and 16.5 rebounds in his last two matchups with Wash.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (PG/SG – OKC): $10,000 DraftKings, $10,100 FanDuel

SGA is on his way to his first All-Star Game, establishing himself as one of the best players in fantasy. He’s doing everything for this weak OKC roster, scoring at least 37 DK points in 36 of 40 games this year. That puts his season average north of 50 Fantasy points per game, and this is one of the rare times where we expect the Thunder to possibly win. We say that because Indiana ranks 21st in points allowed and 24th in defensive efficiency.

Cash Game Considerations

Nikola Jokic (C – DEN): $11,400 DraftKings, $11,500 FanDuel

The Joker is the favorite for MVP. That’s amazing since he’s the two-time reigning MVP, but it’s easy to understand why when looking at his form. The big man has scored at least 51 DraftKings points in 22 of his last 24 games, averaging well over 60 Fantasy points per game in that span. That’s terrifying for the Wolves, who rank fourth in pace and 20th in points allowed.

Luka Doncic (PG – DAL): $12,400 DraftKings, $12,400 FanDuel

Jokic and Doncic are the safest plays on every slate, and it’ll be impossible to fade both of them. Luka is leading the NBA with 63 DraftKings points per game, thanks to his league-leading 38% usage rate. He’s also scored at least 43 Fantasy points in all but two games this year, flashing an 80-point upside on eight occasions this year! We’re not worried about him facing a 21st-ranked Hawks defense, either.

LaMelo Ball (PG – CHA): $9,600 DraftKings, $9,600 FanDuel

The Rockets have been the best matchup for point guards over the last two years. They’re surrendering the most Fantasy points to opposing point guards this year and face one of the most dangerous ones in the NBA here. Ball has scored at least 41 Fantasy points in 18 of his last 19 games, generating a 49-point average in that span. That’s ironic because he’s averaging 49 DK points per game in his three career meetings with Houston!

GPP Targets

Myles Turner (PF/C – IND): $7,100 DraftKings, $8,100 FanDuel

Turner has missed a few games recently because of a back issue, but 30 points, eight rebounds, and four blocks on Monday show that he’s fully healthy. Upside games like that have been common for the big man all year, scoring at least 33 DK points in seven straight outings. He’s also got a 45-point average in that span and flashed a 63-point upside earlier in the year. Myles could be in line for one of those here, with Oklahoma City allowing the fourth-most Fantasy points to opposing centers.

Naz Reid (C – MIN): $4,800 DraftKings, $5,200 FanDuel

With Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert both nicked up, Reid is one of the best GPP plays on the board. He’s received big minutes when both of those guys have been out, scoring 52 DK points in two of the three starts he’s made this year. That’s the production you see from a $10K player, and we’re paying half of that here. Denver is far from a daunting matchup, ranked 22nd in defensive efficiency ratings.

Terance Mann (PG/SG/SF – LAC): $5,700 DraftKings, $5,700 FanDuel

It was bizarre to see Reggie Jackson Exiled from the rotation to start Mann, but it looks like the right move. The stat-stuffing guard is regularly playing 30-35 minutes now, averaging over 30 DK points per game in this expanded role. He also had 47 DraftKings points across 41 minutes in his most recent outing and now has a 36-point average in the seven games he’s played at least 33 minutes this year. Facing Utah is the best part of this, with the Jazz ranked 26th in defensive efficiency.

Value Plays

Alperen Sengun (C – HOU): $7,700 DraftKings, $7,500 FanDuel

Sengun was special on Monday. The big man collected 70 DraftKings points in a career night, giving him a 44-point average across his last six outings. That directly correlates with the Kevin Porter injury, and it looks like Houston will make him the focal point of the offense as long as KPJ is sidelined. Squaring off with Charlotte is the icing on the cake, with the Hornets allowing the most Fantasy points to opposing centers this year.

Andrew Nembhard (PG/SG – IND): $5,200 DraftKings, $5,600 FanDuel

Nembhard can’t make a shot right now, but it’s tough to fade him with the robust role he’s developed in the absence of Tyrese Haliburton. Over his last 24 games, Andrew is averaging 32 minutes a night. That looks even better since he’s attempting 12 shots a game since Hali went down, and he’s even flashed a 65-point upside earlier in the year. Facing the Thunder is terrific, too, who are allowing the sixth-most Fantasy points to opposing guards.

Mitchell Robinson (C – NYK): $5,500 DraftKings, $6,300 FanDuel

Robinson has been a regular in this section all year, and he will remain in it until he’s $7K on both sites. The one thing holding this guy back has been his role, but Mitch-Rob regularly plays 35 minutes a game. He’s also averaging over 30 Fantasy points per game over the last month and has proven to be one of the best per-minute producers when given the opportunity. We’re not worried about him facing an 18th-ranked Washington defense.

Advantageous Pricing

Myles Turner (PF/C – IND): $7,100 DraftKings, $8,100 FanDuel

Deni Avdija (SF/PF – WAS): $4,100 DraftKings, $5,100 FanDuel

Onyeka Okongwu (C – ATL): $5,400 DraftKings, $6,500 FanDuel

Jarrett Allen (C – CLE): $6,700 DraftKings, $7,800 FanDuel

Steven Adams (C – MEM): $6,000 DraftKings, $7,000 FanDuel

TJ McConnell (PG – IND): $5,500 DraftKings, $7,600 FanDuel

Jalen Williams (SG/SF – OKC): $5,000 DraftKings, $6,000 FanDuel

Lauri Markkanen (PF – UTA): $9,400 DraftKings, $8,200 FanDuel

Walker Kessler (C – UTA): $5,400 DraftKings, $7,900 FanDuel

Jaden McDaniels (SF/PF – MIN): $4,700 DraftKings, $5,700 FanDuel

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (SG/SF – DEN): $4,400 DraftKings, $5,400 FanDuel

Joel Bartilotta is a Featured Writer at FantasyPros. For more from Joel, check out his Archive and follow him @Bartilottajoel.