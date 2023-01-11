NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Jan. 11

Yesterday’s Slate was chaotic. We had teams like Miami and Phoenix resting most of their starters, and the late Isaiah Stewart news had me in a panic. The good news is that I was close to my computer, and I was able to adjust at the last minute. That’s something we don’t talk about enough. You need the time and energy to make late changes because news in the NBA can be crazy on any night. We’ll indeed have more Mayhem on this Slate so Let’s get started!

Injury Report

Cade Cunningham (shin) OUT

Jalen Duren (ankle) Questionable

Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) OUT

Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) Questionable

DeMar DeRozan (quad) Questionable

Lonzo Ball (knee) OUT

Bradley Beal (hamstring) OUT

Khris Middleton (knee) OUT

Clint Capela (calf) OUT

Zion Williamson (hamstring) OUT

Brandon Ingram (toe) OUT

Marcus Smart (knee) Questionable

RJ Barrett (finger) Questionable

Devin Vassell (knee) OUT

Keldon Johnson (hamstring) Questionable

Devin Booker (groin) OUT

Chris Paul (hip) Questionable

Deandre Ayton (ankle) Questionable

Kristaps Porzingis (ribs) Questionable

Anthony Edwards (hip) Questionable

Core Plays

Julius Randle (PF/C – NYK): $10,500 DraftKings, $10,200 FanDuel

There is not enough discussion about how good Randle has been over the last three weeks. The big man has scored at least 53 DraftKings points in 10 straight games. Most MVP candidates don’t do that, flirting with a 60-point average in that span. A Matchup with the Pacers should keep that stretch rolling, with Indiana sitting 20th in points allowed and 23rd in defensive efficiency.

Kristaps Pozingis (PF/C – WAS): $9,600 DraftKings, $8,700 FanDuel

With Bradley Beal out for the foreseeable future, this is Porzingis’s show in Washington. The Latvian has been superb in this expanded role, averaging a career-best 42 Fantasy points per game. He’s also established a 35-point floor, scoring 60 Fantasy points on numerous occasions this year. The Matchup with the Bulls is the icing on the cake, though, with Chicago surrendering the second-most Fantasy points to opposing power forwards.

De’Aaron Fox (PG – SAC): $8,900 DraftKings, $8,600 FanDuel

Fox has had a few rough nights due to injuries and ejections, but he’s been one of the most reliable players in Fantasy outside of that. The speedster has scored at least 27 Fantasy points in all but one game he’s finished. Fox also averages 45 DraftKings points per game in those outings and has one of the best matchups. Houston is allowing the most Fantasy points to opposing point guards this season, with Fox scoring at least 50 Fantasy points against them in two of their last three meetings.

Cash Game Considerations

Nikola Jokic (C – DEN): $11,600 DraftKings, $11,500 FanDuel

The consistency from this two-time reigning MVP is absurd. The big man has scored at least 39 DraftKings points in all but eight games since the start of the 2020 season. That’s three years of dominance, with Jokic averaging 61 DK points per game in that span. He’s also amid one of the best stretches of his career right now, scoring at least 51 Fantasy points in 22 of his last 24 games. They dominated against the Suns on their Christmas Day matchup, collecting 41 points, 15 rebounds, and 15 assists en route to 88 DK points!

Giannis Antetokounmpo (PF/C – MIL): $11,800 DraftKings, $11,600 FanDuel

Giannis and Jokic have the highest floors in fantasy. The Greek Freak has scored at least 40 DK points in all but one game this year, generating a 57-point average. That’s no surprise since he’s taking over in the absence of Khris Middleton, scoring at least 72 Fantasy points in four of his last six games. We don’t expect the Hawks to slow him down, with Atlanta sitting 22nd in points allowed this year.

Ja Morant (PG – MEM): $10,300 DraftKings, $10,100 FanDuel

Ja has rested the last two games, and it looks like he’ll be ready to return here. That’s great news with how this guy is playing, scoring at least 41 DraftKings points in 23 of his last 25 games. He’s also averaging 47 Fantasy points per game in that span, stuffing the stat sheet easily. The Matchup is the best part of this, though, with the Spurs sitting last in both points allowed and defensive efficiency.

GPP Targets

D’Angelo Russell (PG – MIN): $7,400 DraftKings, $7,000 FanDuel

It’s been fun watching Russell take over in the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns. That has skyrocketed his usage and shot attempts, scoring at least 32 DraftKings points in 18 of his last 21 games. Russell is also registering a 36-point average in that span, and we know this former All-Star has the talent to keep this play going. Facing Detroit is dandy, too, with the Pistons ranked 29th in both points allowed and defensive efficiency.

Steven Adams (C – MEM): $6,000 DraftKings, $7,300 FanDuel

Adams is playing some of the best basketball of his career right now. The big man is averaging 16 rebounds per game over his last six games, scoring at least 36 Fantasy points in five of those. That’s ridiculous from a $6K player, especially since he’s regularly playing 30 minutes a night. A Matchup with San Antonio is sensational, with the Spurs surrendering the fourth-most Fantasy points to opposing centers while posting the worst defensive numbers in the NBA. Adams is averaging 38 DK points per game in their two meetings this season.

Duane Washington (PG/SG – PHX): $4,600 DraftKings, $5,700 FanDuel

We had Washington in here on Tuesday, and we’re going right back to the well. Six of the top eight scorers are still on the injury report, and it should allow Washington to run this offense. In those outings, the young guard has played at least 24 minutes three times over the last week, averaging nearly 40 Fantasy points per game. That role is impossible to overlook from such an affordable player, and we’re not worried about him facing a 26th-ranked Denver defense.

Value Plays

Brook Lopez (C – MIL): $5,500 DraftKings, $6,500 FanDuel

Strangely, Lopez remains in this $6K price range amid a bounce-back season. The big man is averaging over 31 DK points per game this season and has seen a massive usage boost in the absence of Middleton. He scored at least 37 Fantasy points in three of his last four games and should thrive against an Indiana team with a 27th OPRK against opposing centers.

Isaiah Stewart (PF/C – DET): $5,300 DraftKings, $6,000 FanDuel

We have to assume Stewart will be ready to play here because he wasn’t on the injury report before a late scratch on Tuesday. We’re thinking that Detroit was punting that game to have Stewart ready here. The injuries make him so intriguing, with Jalen Duren and Marvin Bagley III missing this game. The big man has scored at least 39 DK points in five of the six games he’s played at least 33 minutes, and that looks like a lock here if he’s able to suit up.

Mitchell Robinson (C – NYK): $5,400 DraftKings, $6,200 FanDuel

Robinson shouldn’t be this cheap. The big man is averaging 31 DK points per game across his last eight outings. More importantly, he’s played 35 minutes in three of the previous four games, and that sort of role would make him a $7K player. The Matchup with the Pacers is stellar, too, because they are allowing the fourth-most Fantasy points to opposing centers this year. Robinson totaled 39 DraftKings points across 32 minutes of action in their one matchup.

Advantageous Pricing

Steven Adams (C – MEM): $6,000 DraftKings, $7,300 FanDuel

Duane Washington (PG/SG – PHX): $4,600 DraftKings, $5,700 FanDuel

Brook Lopez (C – MIL): $5,500 DraftKings, $6,500 FanDuel

Killian Hayes (PG – DET): $5,800 DraftKings, $7,100 FanDuel

Jaden McDaniels (SF – CHA): $4,800 DraftKings, $5,900 FanDuel

Robert Williams III (C – BOS): $4,700 DraftKings, $5,700 FanDuel

Benedict Mathurin (SG – IND): $4,500 DraftKings, $5,500 FanDuel

Jalen Smith (PF/C – IND): $3,500 DraftKings, $5,200 FanDuel

De’Andre Hunter (SG/SF – ATL): $5,000 DraftKings, $6,100 FanDuel

Josh Richardson (SG – SAS): $4,600 DraftKings, $5,700 FanDuel

Zach Collins (PF/C – SAS): $4,500 FanDuel, $5,500 FanDuel

Jamal Murray (PG – DEN): $6,900 DraftKings, $8,000 FanDuel

