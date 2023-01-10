NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Jan. 10

That Monday card didn’t go great for me. My Picks did fine, but I just didn’t have success when filling out my lineups for whatever reason. That happens occasionally, but it motivates me to bounce back and have a big night here. As we mentioned yesterday, we have another nice slate to break down, with six games in total. Let’s go ahead and look at the schedule and odds!

Injury Report

Cade Cunningham (shin) OUT

Jalen Duren (ankle) Questionable

Joel Embiid (foot) Questionable

Aleksej Pokusevski (foot) OUT

Gordon Hayward (hamstring) OUT

Kelly Oubre Jr.(hand) OUT

Collin Sexton (hamstring) OUT

Devin Booker (groin) OUT

Chris Paul (hip) OUT

Stephen Curry (shoulder) Questionable

Bol Bol (protocols) Questionable

Luka Doncic (ankle) Questionable

Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) OUT

Paul George (hamstring) Questionable

Tyler Herro (leg) Questionable

Bam Adebayo (wrist) Questionable

Kyle Lowry (old) OUT

Core Plays

James Harden (PG/SG – PHI): $10,400 DraftKings, $10,300 FanDuel

Many people might not remember this, but Harden was a $13,000 player with the Rockets. That becomes important here because we believe he’ll have a similar role in the absence of Joel Embiid. With the big man off the floor, James is flirting with a 40 percent usage rate while averaging 1.5 DK points per minute. That rate makes him tough to fade against the Pistons, with Detroit ranked 29th in both points allowed and defensive efficiency.

Pascal Siakam (PF/C – TOR): $10,100 DraftKings, $9,500 FanDuel

Siakam is not getting the credit he deserves. This is one of the most improved players in the NBA, averaging 49 DraftKings points per game. His expanded role is what’s made him so good, taking over this Toronto offense. The Matchup is the best part of this, with Charlotte surrendering the most Fantasy points to opposing power forwards.

Donovan Mitchell (PG/SG – CLE): $9,600 DraftKings, $8,900 FanDuel

Mitchell just took down Eastern Conference Player of the Week, and it’s scary that he’s carrying over that form into a matchup with his former team. Utah’s defense has been horrible since he left, too, ranked 23rd in points allowed and 27th in defensive efficiency. That’s terrifying for Utah since DM is averaging 59 DK points per game across his last three outings. We also didn’t mention that Utah is allowing the most Fantasy points to opposing shooting guards as well.

Cash Game Considerations

Luka Doncic (PG – DAL): $12,600 DraftKings, $12,400 FanDuel

Luka is the best player in fantasy. The Slovenian has a league-leading 38 percent usage rate, leading to an NBA-best 64 Fantasy points per game. There aren’t many players averaging half of that, and it’s amazing just how good this kid has become. He’s also scored at least 52 Fantasy points in all but two games this year and shouldn’t have any issues against an LA defense that owns a 20th OPRK against opposing point guards. In their last matchup, Doncic dropped 63.3 DK points!

Jimmy Butler (SF/PF – MIA): $8,900 DraftKings, $9,000 FanDuel

This Miami team has been dealing with injuries all year. Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, and Bam Adebayo are all on the report here, which could force Jimmy into a Gigantic night. It doesn’t really matter if these guys play or not because Butler is still averaging 43 DK points per game. Even if one of those guys is out, Butler should be looking at an expanded role, and we’re not worried about him facing a 25th-ranked OKC defense.

Tobias Harris (SF/PF – PHI): $6,800 DraftKings, $7,400 FanDuel

We just discussed how we love Harden, and we like Harris for all the same reasons. The big man plays much better with Embiid off the floor, seeing a massive boost in minutes, shot attempts, rebounds, and usage without Embiid. He’s also scored at least 40 DK points in four of the last five games Embiid has missed, which is a Stellar total from a $7K player. We also don’t mind that Detroit has the second-worst defense in the NBA.

GPP Targets

Jusuf Nurkic (C – POR): $6,100 DraftKings, $7,900 FanDuel

This DraftKings price is silly, but the FanDuel price makes Nurk a great GPP option. The big man is averaging 35 DraftKings points per game this season, scoring at least 46 Fantasy points in three of the last four games he’s finished. He’s also flashed a 68-point upside in that span, and it’s clear he’s one of the focal points of this Portland offense. Orlando is an outstanding matchup, too, with the Magic ranked 22nd in defensive efficiency ratings.

Jalen McDaniels (SF/PF – CHA): $5,300 DraftKings, $6,000 FanDuel

We’re not so sure McDaniels is a great Fantasy option, but he’s tough to fade with Gordon Hayward, Miles Bridges, and Kelly Oubre both sidelined. That guarantees McDaniels a 30-minute role, scoring at least 29 DK points in four straight fixtures. That’s all you can ask for from such an affordable player, especially since he’s got at least 29 Fantasy points in 13 of the 14 games he’s played at least 29 minutes.

Ivica Zubac (C – LAC): $5,200 DraftKings, $6,000 FanDuel

Zubac is a risky option, but this pricing is just too cheap. The big man had 47 DK points in his most recent outing and has scored at least 46 Fantasy points on six occasions this year. There might not be another player in this price range with that sort of consistent upside, and we’re not worried about him facing this weak Dallas frontcourt. In their last two matchups, Zubac is averaging 30 Fantasy points per game!

Value Plays

OG Anunoby (SG/SF – TOR): $6,400 DraftKings, $6,900 FanDuel

I don’t understand why OG remains below $7K. This guy plays nearly 40 minutes a night and is one of the safest bets for 30-40 DK points. The defensive stud has scored at least 27 DraftKings points in 12 straight games, generating a 34-point average in that span. One of those ceiling games could happen here, with Charlotte sitting 24th in defensive efficiency and 28th in points allowed.

Wendell Carter Jr. (C – ORL): $6,400 DraftKings, $6,400 FanDuel

Carter saw a price drop because of a small slump in his return from an injury, but this center is a beast. WCJ is back to a full-time role, scoring at least 29 DK points in four straight outings. He’s also got his season average up to 33 DraftKings points per game and should keep going off since Portland posts a 24th OPRK against opposing centers.

Duane Washington (PG/SG – PHX): $4,200 DraftKings, $4,700 FanDuel

This Suns injury report is laughable. Six of the top eight scorers on this team are on the injury report, and it’s unclear who will be able to suit up for Phoenix. One thing we do know is that Washington will suit up and likely play 25-30 minutes with so many players missing. This guy has played at least 24 minutes three times over the last two weeks, averaging 35 DK points per game in those outings. That would be absurd from a sub-$5K player, and it seems more likely since Golden State ranks 26th in points allowed while owning 27th OPRK against opposing guards. I’ve saved the best for last because this is my favorite per-dollar play out there!

Advantageous Pricing

Jusuf Nurkic (C – POR): $6,100 DraftKings, $7,900 FanDuel

Killian Hayes (PG – DET): $5,700 DraftKings, $7,100 FanDuel

Montrezl Harrell (PF/C – PHI): $4,800 DraftKings, $5,900 FanDuel

Jalen Williams (SG/SF – OKC): $5,000 DraftKings, $6,000 FanDuel

Orlando Robinson (C – MIA): $3,100 DraftKings, $5,700 FanDuel

Scottie Barnes (SF/PF – TOR): $6,600 DraftKings, $7,700 FanDuel

Lauri Markkanen (SF/PF – UTA): $9,700 DraftKings. $8,200 FanDuel

Jarrett Allen (C – CLE): $6,200 DraftKings, $7,500 FanDuel

Stephen Curry (PG – GSW): $10,600 DraftKings, $9,400 FanDuel

Anthony Lamb (SG/SF – GSW): $4,500 DraftKings, $5,600 FanDuel

Markelle Fultz (PG – ORL): $6,100 DraftKings, $7,600 FanDuel

***

Joel Bartilotta is a Featured Writer at FantasyPros. For more from Joel, check out his Archive and follow him @Bartilottajoel.