NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Friday (11/4)

These slates have been strange. We had hardly any games on Tuesday and Thursday, but Wednesday and today have been Massive cards. That can be frustrating as an NBA fan, but it’s fun to switch things up from a DFS perspective. I’ve actually been really close to binking a GPP this week, and I feel like one of those is right around the corner. I’m hoping these articles help you do that as well. Let’s get into this Friday card!

Injury Report

Ricky Rubio (knee) OUT

Jalen Duren (ankle) Questionable

Joel Embiid (illness) Questionable

Ben Simmons (knee) Questionable

Lonzo Ball (knee) OUT

Robert Williams (knee) OUT

Kawhi Leonard (knee) OUT

Devin Vassell (knee) Questionable

Keldon Johnson (calf) Questionable

LaMelo Ball (ankle) Questionable

Terry Rozier (ankle) Questionable

Gordon Hayward (shoulder) OUT

Jaren Jackson Jr.(foot) OUT

Stephen Curry (B2B)

Draymond Green (B2B)

Klay Thompson (B2B)

Brandon Ingram (concussion) Questionable

Herbert Jones (knee) Questionable

Fred VanVleet (back) Questionable

Damian Lillard (calf) Questionable

Deandre Ayton (ankle) OUT

Khris Middleton (wrist) OUT

James Harden (foot) OUT

Kyrie Irving (suspension) OUT

Jimmy Butler (hip) OUT

Anthony Edwards (illness) Questionable

Donovan Mitchell (ankle) Questionable

Bam Adebayo (knee) Questionable

Anfernee Simons (foot) Questionable

Core Plays

Ja Morant (PG – MEM): $10,100 DraftKings, $9,900 FanDuel

Ja has been on a mission this season. The MVP candidate has scored at least 36 DraftKings points in all but one contest, averaging 31.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game. He’s simply doing everything for this Grizzlies offense, and he should go nuts against the Hornets. Charlotte sits 7th in pace and 19th in points allowed while surrendering the sixth-most Fantasy points to opposing point guards. In their two meetings last season, Morant maintained a 49-point average against them.

Paul George (SG/SF – LAC): $9,500 DraftKings, $8,800 FanDuel

It was a struggle for George through the first two weeks, but he’s been feeling it this week. Over the last two games, PG13 has collected 63 points, 13 rebounds, 13 assists, and seven steals. It’s no surprise since he’s doing everything in the absence of Kawhi, compiling a 35% usage rate with Leonard off the floor. San Antonio is a Spectacular matchup, too, sitting second in pace and 27th in defensive efficiency.

Darius Garland (PG – CLE): $6,900 DraftKings, $7,900 FanDuel

Garland broke out last season with nearly 40 Fantasy points per game, and it looks like he’s stepping into superstar territory. The point guard made his return from an eye issue on Wednesday, tallying 29 points, five rebounds, 12 assists, and three steals in one of the best performances of his career. That sort of upside is scary for Detroit’s disastrous defense, ranked 29th in defensive efficiency ratings.

Cash Game Considerations

Luka Doncic (PG – DAL): $12,400 DraftKings, $11,800 FanDuel

Doncic is leading all players with a 40% usage rate, and he is becoming the safest player in DFS. The usage hound has scored at least 56 Fantasy points in every game this season, averaging 36.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 9.0 assists per game. That floor makes him an easy sell on every slate, and we don’t mind that he averaged 34 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 9.5 assists in two matchups with Toronto last season.

Tyrese Maxey (PG/SG – PHI): $6,500 DraftKings, $8,200 FanDuel

Maxey is amid a breakout season, and it’s scary to think how good he’ll look without James Harden. The Beard is out for a month with a foot injury, and it should skyrocket Maxey’s usage and shot attempts. That’s awesome when you consider his recent form, with Tyrese totaling a 45-point average across his last five games. We’re also not worried about him facing a Knicks team that owns a 25th OPRK against opposing point guards.

Jarrett Allen (C – CLE): $6,600 DraftKings, $6,800 FanDuel

Detroit has been the best matchup in DFS, and we know Allen will feast against this lackluster defense. The big man has double-digit rebounds in all but one game, averaging 12.3 points and 12 rebounds. A guaranteed double-double is a godsend from a cash game player, and it makes Allen a heck of a value below $8K.

GPP Targets

Al Horford (PF/C – BOS): $5,200 DraftKings, $5,400 FanDuel

It’s been a nightmarish start of the season for Big Al, but the Veteran is going to get going. He averaged nearly 40 Fantasy points per game when Robert Williams was out last season, and it’s just a matter of time before he Returns value. We say that because Horford is below $6K on both sites, and we truly believe he’ll be a $7K player in the near future. He’s flashing signs of returning to that player, scoring 34 DraftKings points across 40 minutes on Wednesday. That playing time is incredible from such a cheap player, and we love that Al averaged 37 DK points per game in three matchups with the Bulls last year.

Marcus Morris Sr. (SF/PF – LAC): $5,400 DraftKings, $5,700 FanDuel

These role players on the Clippers need to step up in the absence of Kawhi. Morris was that guy for most of last year, averaging nearly 30 DK points per game. That’d be quite the total from such an affordable player, and we’re encouraged to see him post a 32-point average across his last four games. We already discussed how bad San Antonio’s defense has been, surrendering the fifth-most Fantasy points to opposing forwards.

PJ Washington (PF/C – CHA): $5,800 DraftKings, $6,300 FanDuel

Washington is going to be a good GPP option all season. The Talented big man has scored at least 39 DraftKings points three times this year but has failed to crack 21 DK points four times. That’s why he’s in this $6K price range, but we expect to see one of those ceiling games here. The Grizzlies rank 26th in points allowed and are really struggling at the power forward position with JJJ out for the first few months.

Value Plays

Tre Jones (PG – SAS): $6,200 DraftKings, $6,500 FanDuel

Devin Vassell, Josh Richardson, and Keldon Johnson have been some of the best players on this team, but all three guys are nicked up right now. That leaves Jones as one of the only options left, averaging 31 Fantasy points per game since taking over as the starting point guard last season. If we’re going to stack the Clippers, we need to run it back with Tre.

Jordan Poole (SG – GSW): $6,500 DraftKings, $6,500 FanDuel

This is a hunch, but I feel like Golden State is going to rest some regulars here. This is the second half of a back-to-back set, and Curry, Klay, and Draymond are all in play to sit. If all three of those guys are out, this is going to be a Poole Party. He’s got a 34% usage rate with all three of those guys off the floor since the start of last year, averaging 1.3 DK points per minute. He’ll be in every lineup, but he needs to be in yours if those three end up sitting. Even if it’s just Curry out, get Poole into your lineup.

Cameron Johnson (SF – PHX): $5,700 DraftKings, $4,500 FanDuel

CJ got off to a terrible start, but he’s starting to find his stroke. Cam has recorded a season-high in Fantasy points in three straight outings, averaging 36 DK points per game across 30 minutes a night in that span. That’s all you can ask for from such an affordable player, and it’s clear Phoenix is ​​asking Johnson to do more in the absence of Ayton. Portland is not a concerning matchup, ranked 29th in total defense last year.

***

Joel Bartilotta is a Featured Writer at FantasyPros. For more from Joel, check out his Archive and follow him @Bartilottajoel.