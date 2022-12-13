NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Dec. 13

The scheduling has been wacky at times this season, but we’re loving the start of this week. We had seven games on Monday and have five games making up this Tuesday card. That’s the perfect amount for DFS because it’s not too much to get lost in and just enough to diversify your lineups. There’s still plenty to discuss though, so let’s get started.

Injury Report

De’Aaron Fox (foot) Questionable

Tyrese Maxey (foot) OUT

Andrew Wiggins (adductor) OUT

Khris Middleton (ankle) Questionable

Devin Booker (hamstring) OUT

Brandon Ingram (toe) Questionable

Herbert Jones (ankle) Questionable

Lauri Markkanen (illness) Questionable

Collin Sexton (hamstring) OUT

Jordan Clarkson (hip) Questionable

Robert Williams (knee) Questionable

Al Horford (COVID) Questionable

Jrue Holiday (illness) Questionable

Core Plays

Joel Embiid (PF/C – PHI): $11,700 DraftKings, $11,800 FanDuel

Embiid has been the MVP runner-up in the last two years, and he’s making another run for the award this year. The big man has scored at least 56 DraftKings points in nine of his last 10 games, generating a 67-point average in that span. That’s the best stretch of any player all season, and it makes Embiid the safest play on every slate right now. Squaring off with a 28th-ranked Sacramento defense is the icing on the cake, with Embiid scoring at least 56 DraftKings points in each of their last six meetings.

Jayson Tatum (PF – BOS): $11,000 DraftKings, $10,600 FanDuel

Many people have JT as the MVP frontrunner, carrying the Celtics to the best record in the NBA. Tatum has scored at least 33 DraftKings points in all 26 games this year, averaging 50 Fantasy points per game. That floor and average make JT a tantalizing option, especially against the Lakers. Tatum totaled a 59-point average in two matchups with LA last year.

Cash Game Considerations

Giannis Antetokounmpo (PF – MIL): $11,900 DraftKings, $11,600 FanDuel

The consistency of this guy is incredible. The Greek Freak has scored at least 37 DK points in every game this year, and he’s been doing that for a handful of years now. He’s been even more ridiculous recently, posting a 54-point average across his last 11 games while scoring at least 51 Fantasy points in all but one of those. Not to mention, Antetokounmpo averaged 59 DK points per game against this 26th-ranked Warriors; defense last year.

James Harden (PG/SG – PHI): $9,700 DraftKings, $9,700 FanDuel

It’s strange to see Harden in this price range. He’s definitely taken a backseat to Joel Embiid, but he’s got 57 DK points in back-to-back games. That’s the stud we saw in Houston, and it makes Harden about $1,000 too cheap. Getting to face the Kings is the best part of this, with Sacramento surrendering the second-most Fantasy points to opposing guards.

Zion Williamson (PF – NOP): $9,500 DraftKings, $9,800 FanDuel

Zion has taken over in the absence of Brandon Ingram. Willamson has at least 51 DraftKings points in six of his last seven games, amassing a 53-point average in that span. That’s the best stretch we’ve ever seen from this guy, but everyone knew he had the talent to play like this. Facing Utah is wonderful, too, with the Jazz ranked 22nd in points allowed and 25th in defensive efficiency.

GPP Targets

Jordan Clarkson (PG/SG – UTA): $7,400 DraftKings, $7,400 FanDuel

Clarkson is a volatile player, but he’s quietly had a great year in Utah. The Jazz rewarded him with their starting shooting guard gig, and he’s been doing most of the ball handling for this team. That’s led to Clarkson scoring at least 24 DK points in all but three games this year while posting a 33-point average in those other 25 games. That looks even better since Clarkson is being asked to do more with Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton both nicked up.

Derrick White (PG/SG – BOS): $4,300 DraftKings, $5,500 FanDuel

I have a sneaky suspicion that Boston will rest some players in the second half of a back-to-back set. If any of the starters are rested, White will likely get a start and 30-35 minutes of action. White has played at least 27 minutes in nine games this year, providing a 31-point average in those outings. He’s also scored at least 41 Fantasy points in half of the games he’s played at least 30 minutes, and that’d be an absurd total from a player in this price range.

Davion Mitchell (PG/SG – SAC): $4,300 DraftKings, $4,400 FanDuel

If De’Aaron Fox is out again, Mitchell is an excellent punt play. The former first-round pick has started 22 games that Fox has missed over the last two years, averaging 32 DK points per game across 36 minutes a night. That’s all you can ask for from a sub-$5K player, and it makes him a worthy punt play to pair with guys like Embiid, Giannis, Tatum, and Harden.

Value Plays

Grayson Allen (SG/SF – MIL): $4,500 DraftKings, $4,400 FanDuel

These value plays will be risky, but all of them are too cheap. Allen has quietly been a great role player in Milwaukee all year. He’s played at least 28 minutes in nine of his last 10 games, averaging 25 DK points per game across 30 minutes a night. That’s brilliant from a player in this price range, and his role could rise exponentially with Khris Middleton possibly missing this game too.

Kevon Looney (C – GSW): $4,500 DraftKings, $4,800 FanDuel

Looney is the most underrated player on this Championship roster. The big man is playing a career-high in minutes, averaging 26 DraftKings points per game across his last nine outings. We’ve seen him play like that for weeks at a time, and it’s quite the total from such an affordable player. Facing Milwaukee is challenging, but the Warriors need Looney to play big minutes to oppose this huge lineup. If he plays the 25-30 minutes we’re anticipating, Looney should be $1,000 more.

Blake Griffin (PF/C – BOS): $3,800 DraftKings, $4,300 FanDuel

There’s a chance Griffin sits here in a B2B, but he’s one of the best values ​​if he gets another start. The former All-Star has started the last three games for Al Horford, scoring at least 25 Fantasy points in all of those. We know this guy can be a $6K player in a 30-minute role, and it’s hard to believe he remains so cheap in this expanded opportunity.

Advantageous Pricing

Derrick White (PG/SG – BOS): $4,300 DraftKings, $5,500 FanDuel

Tobias Harris (SF/PF – PHI): $6,600 DraftKings, $7,300 FanDuel

Stephen Curry (PG – GSW): $10,800 DraftKings, $9,900 FanDuel

Deandre Ayton (C – PHX): $7,200 DraftKings, $8,600 FanDuel

Chris Paul (PG – PHX): $6,200 DraftKings, $7,200 FanDuel

CJ McCollum (PG/SG – NOP): $6,900 DraftKings, $7,500 FanDuel

Larry Nance (PF – NOP): $4,400 DraftKings, $5,700 FanDuel

Jose Alvarado (PG – NOP): $4,200 DraftKings, $5,600 FanDuel

Malcolm Brogdon (PG/SG – BOS): $4,800 DraftKings, $5,600 FanDuel

Austin Reaves (SG/SF – LAL): $3,900 DraftKings, $5,500 FanDuel

Lonnie Walker (SG/SF – LAL): $4,500 DraftKings, $5,200 FanDuel

***

Joel Bartilotta is a Featured Writer at FantasyPros. For more from Joel, check out his Archive and follow him @Bartilottajoel.