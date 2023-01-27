NBA Draft: Zach Edey Continues to Make First Round Case with Top-Ranked Purdue – NBA Draft Digest

Hot off another win, center Zach Edey has continued to mold a solid draft case for top-ranked Purdue.

On Thursday night, the Boilermakers took down Michigan in gritty fashion, getting 19 points, nine rebounds and two blocks from their 7-foot-4 star big man. Edey finished 9-for-16 from the field and an unconventional 1-for-3 from the Charity stripe.

Now a junior, Edey has become increasingly used to filling the stat sheet. This season, he’s averaging 21.4 points, 13.0 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 61 percent from the field and 73 percent from the line.

