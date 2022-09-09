NBA Draft Scouting Report: Villanova’s Cam Whitmore – NBA Draft Digest

Cam Whitmore

Wing | Villanova

Height: 6’7″ | Weight: 225 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 18.95

Villanova Wildcats Basketball

Prospect Profile

Whitmore is one of the best prospects in this entire class while also being one of the youngest. In fact, he’ll still be 18 years old on draft night.

With a strong frame and body that’s ready for the NBA, the 6-foot-7 wing will be one of the best athletes in the country this season. He plays with power and energy that sticks out when he’s on the floor.

