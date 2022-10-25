NBA Draft Scouting Report: USC’s Tre White – NBA Draft Digest

Tre White

Guard | USC

Height: 6’7″ | Weight: 210 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 20.41

USC

Prospect Profile

Not only does White have the positional height needed to make it in the NBA, but he’s also already filling out and has the strength and weight to go along with it. A long, versatile guard, the USC freshman could be a one-and-done prospect if all goes well.

