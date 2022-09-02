NBA Draft Scouting Report: UCLA’s Adem Bona – NBA Draft Digest

Adem Bona

Forward | UCLA

Height: 6’10” | Weight: 235 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 20.24

Adem Bona, UCLA, 2023 NBA Draft

Prospect Profile

A raw, but strong and physically big, Bona’s draft stock is difficult to pin down. He could easily shine this season at UCLA, but also might need more than one college season to prove its worth making the jump to the NBA.

