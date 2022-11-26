NBA Draft Scouting Report: Texas’ Tyrese Hunter – NBA Draft Digest

Tyrese Hunter

Guard | Texas

Height: 6’0” | Weight: 175lbs

2023 Draft Age: 19.87

Tyrese Hunter, Texas

Prospect Profile

Although he may be undersized, don’t underestimate Hunter. He’s an incredible athlete with elite quickness and good bounce. The sophomore point guard plays much bigger than he really is.

On the Offensive end, Hunter can score in a hurry. He’s a dynamic player on that end and can make plays for himself and others. In fact, as a freshman he led his former team, Iowa State, in assists.

