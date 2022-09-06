NBA Draft Scouting Report: Stanford’s Harrison Ingram – NBA Draft Digest

Harrison Ingram

Wing | Stanford

Height: 6’7″ | Weight: 235 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 20:56

Harrison Ingram, Stanford

Prospect Profile

One of the best returning college basketball players in the country, Ingram could be a draft riser this season at Stanford. He withdrew from the 2022 NBA Draft to come back and play his sophomore season following Pac-12 Freshman of the Year honors.

