NBA Draft Scouting Report: South Carolina’s GG Jackson – NBA Draft Digest

GG Jackson

Forward | South Carolina

Height: 6’9” | Weight: 210 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 18:52

South Carolina Basketball

Prospect Profile

One of the youngest prospects in this upcoming class, Jackson will still be 17 at the start of the college season. He’ll still be 18 on the night of the 2023 NBA Draft and won’t turn 19 until two months into the 2023-24 NBA season.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button