NBA Draft Scouting Report: Pepperdine’s Maxwell Lewis – NBA Draft Digest

Contents Prospect Profile Highlights Draft Projection 2023 Big Board

Maxwell Lewis

Wing | Pepperdine

Height: 6’7″ | Weight: 195 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 20.91

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Prospect Profile

Lewis certainly has the upside to be more than a 3-and-D prospect, but at least if he can continue to knock down triples and be a versatile defender, he will have a spot in the NBA.

As a freshman, he was a solid 3-point shooter and even showcased the ability to make more advanced looks. His shot mechanics are slower than they’ll need to be at the next level, as he brings the ball down while loading up. Nevertheless, it’s a pretty shot that goes in at a good clip.

Lewis is also a strong driver, leveraging his strength and finishing power to get to the rim. He might not be Lightning quick, but he’s patient with the ball in his hands while taking it to the rack. Surveying the floor for the right opportunity comes naturally to the Pepperdine sophomore and he has a good change of speed in the midrange area.

With the ball in his hands, Lewis loves using pump fakes and jabs to get his defender off balance before taking them to the cup or pulling up. He can score on the move and has also been willing to post up smaller defenders.

As it relates to improvement, Lewis takes more difficult shots than he needs to often times. While he’s a good positional passer, he can also be turnover prone. He’s better as a situational facilitator than a full-time Offensive lead.

On the flip side, he does have the ability to bring the ball up the court and has point forward upside. He’s also an efficient rebounder and has a two-way impact.

Defensively, Lewis uses his length to block shots and generate deflections. He can be effective taking on guards or modern forwards, but has shown to sometimes lack the lateral quickness to stay in front of some players. He often makes up for that with his length and body control, but that’s certainly an area he can improve.

Scoring points in transition could be huge for him this year with steals he generates.

Scroll to Continue

The baseline or floor for Lewis seems relatively high, it will just come down to how close he can get to his ceiling. The 6-foot-7 wing feels like a safe draft pick either way, assuming he has another good college season.

Growing up in a family full of athletes, playing at this level is nothing new for Lewis. He actually decided to skip his senior year of high school to train for the 2021 NBA Draft, then ultimately ended up going the college route.

Last season, he missed the first six games of the season waiting for NCAA eligibility, then the last five contests of the year with a wrist injury. The hope is that we get a larger sample size of Lewis this season.

After a WCC All-Freshman team season last year, he’ll look to play more minutes as a sophomore. It will be interesting to see if the production can scale with the increased role.

Highlights

Draft Projection

Second-Round Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

2023 Big Board

Want to know more about other potential 2023 NBA Draft prospects? Check out our Draft Digest Big Board.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

For a free account and access to Cerebro Sports, the largest Basketball Player Database in the world, sign up here.