NBA Draft Scouting Report: Pepperdine’s Maxwell Lewis – NBA Draft Digest

Maxwell Lewis

Wing | Pepperdine

Height: 6’7″ | Weight: 195 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 20.91

Maxwell Lewis, Pepperdine

Prospect Profile

Lewis certainly has the upside to be more than a 3-and-D prospect, but at least if he can continue to knock down triples and be a versatile defender, he will have a spot in the NBA.

As a freshman, he was a solid 3-point shooter and even showcased the ability to make more advanced looks. His shot mechanics are slower than they’ll need to be at the next level, as he brings the ball down while loading up. Nevertheless, it’s a pretty shot that goes in at a good clip.

