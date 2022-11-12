NBA Draft Scouting Report: Oklahoma State’s Moussa Cisse – NBA Draft Digest

Moussa Cisse

Center | Oklahoma State

Height: 7’1” | Weight: 216 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 20.79

Moussa Cisse, Oklahoma State, 2023 NBA Draft

Prospect Profile

A Guinean big, Cisse is one of the best shot blockers in college basketball. He’s got the combination of timing, feel, and quick burst off the floor to high-peak the ball.

The reason NBA teams will be most interested in the 7-footer is the defensive upside. They can absolutely change the game on that end of the floor. While he is an effective paint protector, Cisse sometimes struggles to cover in space.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button