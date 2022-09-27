NBA Draft Scouting Report: Notre Dame’s JJ Starling – NBA Draft Digest

JJ Starling

Guard | Notre Dame

Height: 6’4” | Weight: 200 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 19.27

Notre Dame Basketball

Prospect Profile

When watching Starling on the Offensive end, it’s immediately clear that he’s a pure scorer. He simply makes it look effortless and doesn’t try doing too much.

He’s extremely smooth in dribble pull-up situations and in general shoots well on the move. Many prospects at his age struggle when shooting out of rhythm. Starling gets his shot off quickly and if effectively even when closely contested. He’s also an advanced side-step and step-back shooter for a college freshman.

