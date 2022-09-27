NBA Draft Scouting Report: Notre Dame’s JJ Starling – NBA Draft Digest

Contents Prospect Profile Highlights Draft Projection 2023 Big Board

JJ Starling

Guard | Notre Dame

Height: 6’4” | Weight: 200 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 19.27

Matt Cashore/USA TODAY Sports

Prospect Profile

When watching Starling on the Offensive end, it’s immediately clear that he’s a pure scorer. He simply makes it look effortless and doesn’t try doing too much.

He’s extremely smooth in dribble pull-up situations and in general shoots well on the move. Many prospects at his age struggle when shooting out of rhythm. Starling gets his shot off quickly and if effectively even when closely contested. He’s also an advanced side-step and step-back shooter for a college freshman.

He’s also effective in the mid-range, possessing many of the same qualities that he does as a Perimeter shooter.

As a driver when getting into the paint, Starling has a great crossover dribble and is good at Lulling his Defenders to sleep before attacking. What’s most impressive about him as a ball handler is the efficiency of his moves. They’re crisp and he doesn’t use too much energy or too many dribbles.

When actually getting into the paint, Starling has a solid frame and can finish through contact. He’s not the tallest combo guard given how big the college and NBA games are today, but he’s certainly not limited by height. What’s positive is that he’s a good rebounder for a guard.

Outside of scoring, the Notre Dame freshman can also facilitate and pass situationally. He’s probably not best suited as a pure point guard, but he can do these things when needed. As Starling has played for different teams and with different personnel over the past few years, he’s shown both scoring and passing upside depending on the situation.

That playmaking will be a swing factor for him as it relates to the draft. Can he generate high assist numbers at the college level and prove he can play either guard spot? How else can he contribute outside of scoring the ball?

Starling isn’t known for being an elite defensive prospect, but has the frame to fit well within most schemes at the next level. He has improved overall so much on both ends of the floor over the past few years that it’s safe to assume he’ll only get better moving forward. He scores points in bunches and will be a ton of fun to watch at the next level.

Although he’ll be playing with more experienced players at Notre Dame, Starling has the ability to rise above as a leader and the can be the team’s top scoring option. It might take him some time, but the freshman should only get better as the year goes on and could pop by the time March comes around and all eyes are on him.

In terms of his role and upside as a prospect, Starling is actually pretty similar to Notre Dame guard Blake Wesley, who was selected No. 25 in the 2022 NBA Draft. Following in Wesley’s footsteps, Starling could be the next elite scorer to come through South Bend.

Starling enters college after a spectacular senior season playing high school ball at the prestigious La Lumiere.

Highlights

Draft Projection

Late First or Early Second-Round Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

2023 Big Board

