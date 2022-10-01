NBA Draft Scouting Report: Nikola Djurisic – NBA Draft Digest

Nikola Djurisic

Guard | Serbia

Height: 6’8” | Weight: 215 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 19:32

NBA Draft Generic

Prospect Profile

The uptick in NBA Talent coming out of Serbia has been interesting to watch over the past decade. Especially over the past several years, Serbian Talent appears to be on the rise.

In the 2023 NBA Draft, the prospect that could continue this trend is Djurisic. A hybrid player that can handle the ball or play on the wing, his Offensive versatility is special. He’s got great positional height and is a legitimate shot maker.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button