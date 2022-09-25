NBA Draft Scouting Report: Nigeria’s James Nnaji – NBA Draft Digest

James Nnaji

Center | Nigeria

Height: 6’10” | Weight: 225 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 18.85

James Nnaji, 2023 NBA Draft, FC Barcelona

Prospect Profile

If there’s a big man that an NBA team wants to draft next summer who would be an interesting project, it’s Nnaji. He’s quite raw as a prospect today, but given time to develop could end up being a value pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

