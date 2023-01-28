NBA Draft Scouting Report: Kansas’ Jalen Wilson – NBA Draft Digest

Contents Prospect Profile Highlights Draft Projection 2023 Big Board

Jalen Wilson

Forward | Kansas

Height: 6’8” | Weight: 225 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 22.63

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Prospect Profile

Coming off of an NCAA Championship, Wilson is taking on even more of an important role in this college season. To this point, he’s been up for the challenge and has elevated his game.

After entering the NBA Draft process the past two years, Wilson has ultimately ended up coming back to school both times, and is now having a great fourth season.

Although he didn’t play much as a freshman, he’s now a veteran player who is a three-year starter. When looking at his production across the board, he’s one of the most impactful players in the entire country. Wilson is the perfect example of a player developing over a full four years at the college level.

With that in mind, he is an older prospect and will be 23 years old during most of the upcoming NBA season. That’s not to say he’s already reached his ceiling and can’t continue to improve, but generally players of that age are more of a second-round selection. Either way, he’s got the Talent and skillset to impact the game at the next level immediately.

A dominant rebounder, the 6-foot-8 forward led Kansas on the boards last season. He’s now averaging a 20-point double-double which is wildly impressive as he is the team’s top scorer and rebounder.

Especially if the 3-point shot continues to improve, he’ll have the tools to be a Fantastic player at the next level. Emerging as a prospect that can knock down even 35% of his triples at a consistent rate would really make it hard to pass on Wilson in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft. He’s got the size and production that can’t be denied.

For now, he’s still one of the best players in the entire Big 12 Conference. As Kansas looks to make another deep postseason run, he’ll be a big part of that success. Even playing alongside standout freshman Gradey Dick, Wilson has maintained his level of production.

Highlights

Draft Projection

Second-Round Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

2023 Big Board

