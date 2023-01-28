NBA Draft Scouting Report: Kansas’ Jalen Wilson – NBA Draft Digest

Jalen Wilson

Forward | Kansas

Height: 6’8” | Weight: 225 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 22.63

Jalen Wilson, Kansas Jayhawks

Prospect Profile

Coming off of an NCAA Championship, Wilson is taking on even more of an important role in this college season. To this point, he’s been up for the challenge and has elevated his game.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button