NBA Draft Scouting Report: Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis – NBA Draft Digest

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Forward | Indiana

Height: 6’9” | Weight: 245 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 23:34

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Prospect Profile

Although he’s an older prospect, Jackson-Davis will have interest from NBA teams ahead of this summer’s draft. He’s got a great combination of size and athleticism that allows him to Bully Defenders in the paint.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button