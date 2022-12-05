NBA Draft Scouting Report: Illinois’ Skyy Clark – NBA Draft Digest

Contents Prospect Profile Highlights Draft Projection 2023 Big Board

Skyy Clark

Guard | Illinois

Height: 6’3” | Weight: 195 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 19.99

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Prospect Profile

At 6-foot-3, Clark isn’t a jumbo guard but has a broad build and is strong for his size. Not only does he have strength, but he’s also quick and explosive as he continues to get back to full health following a high school ACL injury.

A natural lead guard, Clark is a fantastic ball handler that can score or set up others depending on what his team needs. He plays at his own pace and has the ability to control the tempo of the game.

The Illinois guard is a super creative Offensive player that processes the game quickly for his age.

As a scorer, Clark has three-level upside. When he gets into the paint, he doesn’t mind contact and can generate points in traffic. From there he’s got a really good jumper that is effective in the midrange or beyond the arc. In fact, his range is quite impressive and should translate at the next level.

Another thing that jumps out about Clark is his positional rebounding upside.

On the defensive end, the freshman has some work to do to become a legitimate two-way player. He’s shown some flashes on that end, using his string frame, but needs to be more consistent. It should come with time and experience, but there’s still plenty of room to improve.

As his freshman season goes on, Clark should only get better on both ends. While he’s fully healthy following that ACL injury, we’ve seen most basketball players improve in the first and second year following a return to action as they get their burst and explosiveness back. Given Clark’s game relies on athleticism at times, keep an eye on his development leading up to the draft towards the end of the season.

Clark has even mentioned that he chose Illinois because he trusts the coaching staff to help him get back to 100% from that injury.

After his knee healed, Clark spent his senior year at Montverde Academy, where he played at the end of the season and helped them win the GEICO Nationals.

Now on a Talented Illinois team, the former four-star recruit will look to make his case to NBA teams. He’s got the genes to be a professional athlete, as his father played in the NFL for the Minnesota Vikings.

Highlights

Draft Projection

Second-Round Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

2023 Big Board

