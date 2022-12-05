NBA Draft Scouting Report: Illinois’ Skyy Clark – NBA Draft Digest

Skyy Clark

Guard | Illinois

Height: 6’3” | Weight: 195 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 19.99

Skyy Clark, Illinois

Prospect Profile

At 6-foot-3, Clark isn’t a jumbo guard but has a broad build and is strong for his size. Not only does he have strength, but he’s also quick and explosive as he continues to get back to full health following a high school ACL injury.

.

