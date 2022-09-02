NBA Draft Scouting Report: Houston’s Marcus Sasser – NBA Draft Digest

Marcus Sasser

Guard | Houston

Height: 6’2” | Weight: 195 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 22.75

Marcus Sasser, 2023 NBA Draft, Houston

Prospect Profile

After declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft, Sasser made the decision to come back for one more season with a loaded Houston team. After dealing with a toe injury last season, he should be able to improve his draft stock with a healthy season.

