NBA Draft Scouting Report: Houston’s Marcus Sasser – NBA Draft Digest

Marcus Sasser

Guard | Houston

Height: 6’2” | Weight: 195 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 22.75

Prospect Profile

After declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft, Sasser made the decision to come back for one more season with a loaded Houston team. After dealing with a toe injury last season, he should be able to improve his draft stock with a healthy season.

A smaller combo guard, Sasser is known for scoring points. He’s got a great shot and is extremely effective from deep. The 6-foot-2 guard is an advanced shot maker on the perimeter and converts on very high level triples.

Sasser is much more than a catch-and-shoot guy. He operates well off the dribble and can shoot on the move. With that in mind, he’s also ultra effective when he’s in catch-and-shoot situations. One negative on his shot is that he does bring the ball down to his waist upon the catch which slows down his release. Additionally, the further from the basket Sasser gets, the more he loads up and dips in his shooting motion to use his legs which also slows down the shot.

Outside of being a shooter, the Houston prospect can also score in other ways. Sasser has good moves off the bounce and is effective in the midrange with a solid floater game. He’s got work to do near the rim, but his jump shooting is what makes him stand out.

We’d like to see him get all the way to the rim more often and prove he’s effective there. Sasser has been ineffective to this point driving to the cup, which is why he typically settles for a midrange shot instead of taking it all the way to the rack. When he does drive all the way to the rim, he tends to get tunnel vision and misses open teammates on the perimeter

Scoring overall is what Sasser brings to the table. He truly catalyzes the team’s offense when he’s on the floor. He doesn’t have an elite first step or the most Crafty dribble moves, but is still able to generate good looks in isolation

Despite being shorter, Sasser can hold his own defensively. He measured out with a 6-foot-7 wingspan at the recent combine and has really quick hands. Sasser also moves laterally very well, boasting strong defensive footwork. He works hard through screens and gives full effort defensively, always staying low and balanced.

Sasser is returning to Houston as a senior on a team that has very high expectations. The Cougars are returning a good portion of their roster from last season that made a deep tournament push. They’re also adding a potential Lottery pick in freshman forward Jarace Walker.

Betting on himself and playing another college season could pay off for Sasser as it relates to the draft, despite him being an older prospect.

Highlights

Draft Projection

Second-Round Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

2023 Big Board

