NBA Draft Scouting Report: Gonzaga’s Nolan Hickman – NBA Draft Digest

Nolan Hickman

Guard | Gonzaga

Height: 6’2” | Weight: 180 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 20.13

Prospect Profile

Although he’s undersized and older than a lot of prospects in this upcoming class, Hickman could rise up draft boards with a solid sophomore campaign. Last season at Gonzaga, they finished with WCC All-Freshman Team honors.

