NBA Draft Scouting Report: Gonzaga’s Julian Strawther – NBA Draft Digest

Julian Strawther

Guard | Gonzaga

Height: 6’7″ | Weight: 210 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 21.17

Julian Strawther, Gonzaga, 2023 NBA Draft

Prospect Profile

Although Strawther will be entering the 2023 NBA Draft after three college seasons, his age shouldn’t turn teams away. He entered the 2022 NBA Draft but opted to bet on himself and spend one more season at Gonzaga.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button