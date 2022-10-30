NBA Draft Scouting Report: France’s Armel Traore – NBA Draft Digest

Armel Traore

Forward | France

Height: 6’8” | Weight: 210 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 20:42

Armel Traore, France

Prospect Profile

The good news for Traore is that he has a clear opportunity to be noticed, considering that everybody in the basketball world is watching his games. He is currently playing alongside Victor Wembanyama with Metropolitans 92, which means he will have Scouts around everywhere he goes for the next several months.

