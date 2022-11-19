NBA Draft Scouting Report: Florida’s Alex Fudge – NBA Draft Digest

Alex Fudge

Forward | Florida

Height: 6’9” | Weight: 200 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 20.13

Alex Fudge, Florida Gators

Prospect Profile

Still a raw prospect, Fudge is still able to impact the game on both ends with his athleticism. A combo forward, he’s got the size that should translate at the next level.

With the explosiveness and length he brings to the game, the sophomore plays above the rim quite a bit. Interestingly enough, his game is methodical and patient at the same time.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button