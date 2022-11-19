NBA Draft Scouting Report: Florida’s Alex Fudge – NBA Draft Digest

Contents Prospect Profile Highlights Draft Projection 2023 Big Board

Alex Fudge

Forward | Florida

Height: 6’9” | Weight: 200 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 20.13

Prospect Profile

Still a raw prospect, Fudge is still able to impact the game on both ends with his athleticism. A combo forward, he’s got the size that should translate at the next level.

With the explosiveness and length he brings to the game, the sophomore plays above the rim quite a bit. Interestingly enough, his game is methodical and patient at the same time.

Boasting a 7-foot wingspan, he’s great in transition and is a valuable lob threat in the half court as well. He plays more as a power forward now, but could develop into more of a pure wing at the NBA level.

For Fudge, his future success really hinges on the jumper. As of now, he’s not a reliable shooter from anywhere on the floor. In fact, he passes up open 3-pointers to drive on a regular basis. When he gets to the line, he also struggles to generate points efficiently.

Fudge also lacks the ability to create for himself, but does thrive when playing with an elite facilitator. If he’s got a guard that can set him up, he can truly thrive.

While he’s got good size and length, Fudge needs to bulk up. If he’s able to get stronger, it will only add to his versatility and the types of players he can match up against. The defensive upside is real with him, as he’s active in passing lanes which generates steals. He’s also a quick leaper and effective shot blocker.

Overall, he’s got the tools to be a solid NBA player on both ends, but his game needs to be polished. After a season at LSU, he’s now transferred to Florida which could be his last stop before making the jump as a pro.

The former four-star recruit will need to make a huge leap this season as a Gator if he’s going to be selected in the 2023 NBA Draft, but the upside is certainly there.

Draft Projection

Second-Round Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

