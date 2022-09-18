NBA Draft Scouting Report: Florida State’s Matthew Cleveland – NBA Draft Digest

Matthew Cleveland

Wing | Florida State

Height: 6’7″ | Weight: 200 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 20.76

Matthew Cleveland, Florida State, 2023 NBA Draft

Prospect Profile

Although Cleveland returned to Florida State for a second season, he’ll still be 20 at the time of the 2023 NBA Draft. He’s got incredible size for a wing that also has guard skills at 6-foot-7. The physical tools that Cleveland possesses jump off the page and are a great fit for the modern NBA.

