NBA Draft Scouting Report: Duke’s Tyrese Proctor – NBA Draft Digest

Contents Prospect Profile Highlights Draft Projection 2023 Big Board

Tyrese Proctor

Guard | Duke

Height: 6’5” | Weight: 180 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 19.23

Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports

Prospect Profile

An Australian combo guard, Proctor should truly enhance the Duke offense as a freshman. He’s able to score in a variety of ways, especially on the perimeter.

Proctor is one of the better 3-point shooters in this class and has a smooth jumper. He’s a natural scorer and shot maker that also has the ability to get to the rim with ease. With that in mind, he needs to improve as a finisher once he gets into the paint in traffic.

The Duke freshman plays with great pace and is crafty with his change of speed moves. He’s known for keeping his Defenders off balance and beating them off the dribble.

In the modern NBA, isolation scoring is crucial. This plays in Proctor’s favor as he is able to generate his shot whenever needed from almost any level. He’s also a good passer and facilitator, making those around him on offense better.

At the end of the day, Proctor is a Catalyst on the Offensive end. It will come down to his improvement as a decision maker and the ability to get stronger moving forward.

On defense, there’s also quite a bit of upside for the Australian guard. He’s got good length that should allow him to effectively defend three positions at the next level.

Scroll to Continue

The five-star guard Originally committed to Duke for the 2023 class, but recently reclassified to play for the Blue Devils for the upcoming season with the 2022 freshman class. Prior to making the jump to the college level, Proctor was part of the NBA Global Academy branch in Australia. He will look to follow in the footsteps of Australian guards Josh Giddey and Dyson Daniels.

This season at Duke, he’ll be part of a freshman class that has at least four other potential draftees next summer in Kyle Filipowski, Dereck Lively II, Mark Mitchell and Dariq Whitehead. Earlier this year, Proctor actually got to compete against Filipowski, Lively and Whitehead as a member of the World Team in the 2022 Nike Hoop Summit.

Proctor’s role in a loaded Duke system will be interesting. It wouldn’t be shocking to see him be somewhat limited and then explode and show things we haven’t seen in the pre-draft process and early in his NBA career.

Highlights

Draft Projection

Late First-Round Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

2023 Big Board

Want to know more about other potential 2023 NBA Draft prospects? Check out our Draft Digest Big Board.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.