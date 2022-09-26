NBA Draft Scouting Report: Duke’s Tyrese Proctor – NBA Draft Digest

Tyrese Proctor

Guard | Duke

Height: 6’5” | Weight: 180 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 19.23

Jon Scheyer, Duke Basketball

Prospect Profile

An Australian combo guard, Proctor should truly enhance the Duke offense as a freshman. He’s able to score in a variety of ways, especially on the perimeter.

Proctor is one of the better 3-point shooters in this class and has a smooth jumper. He’s a natural scorer and shot maker that also has the ability to get to the rim with ease. With that in mind, he needs to improve as a finisher once he gets into the paint in traffic.

