NBA Draft Scouting Report: Duke’s Derek Lively II – NBA Draft Digest

Derek Lively II

Center | Duke

Height: 7’1” | Weight: 215 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 19:35

Duke Basketball

Prospect Profile

After being ranked as the top player in his high school class, Lively has big expectations as a freshman at Duke. He’s a great athlete with incredible size, but functions more as a modern big. That’s a rare combo for any 7-footer, which is why he was rated so highly.

