NBA Draft Scouting Report: Duke’s Derek Lively II – NBA Draft Digest

Contents Prospect Profile Highlights Draft Projection 2023 Big Board

Derek Lively II

Center | Duke

Height: 7’1” | Weight: 215 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 19:35

Rob Kinnan/USA TODAY Sports

Prospect Profile

After being ranked as the top player in his high school class, Lively has big expectations as a freshman at Duke. He’s a great athlete with incredible size, but functions more as a modern big. That’s a rare combo for any 7-footer, which is why he was rated so highly.

Lively is a smooth center that’s very springy. He’s a huge lob threat and good rim runner that is also effective in the pick-and-roll.

More recently, Lively has expanded his game to fit the modern NBA and is starting to knock down shots from beyond the arc. While he typically attempts those shots from the top of the key or corner, he’s continuing to become more reliable as a shooter from deep overall. He’s still got a long way to go, but defenses at least have to respect his shot when he catches on the perimeter.

When he’s not shooting from outside, the Duke freshman dunks nearly everything. With that in mind, he’s got great touch and can use both hands well around the rim. Like many centers, he’s not a guy you run your offense through but is a complimentary piece on that end. Lively has improved as an Offensive prospect over the past few years, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see him ultimately grow into a more assertive scorer moving forward.

On the defensive end, the 7-footer is incredible. He’s a great rim protector that has a natural feel and good instincts as it relates to blocking shots. While Lively isn’t an Offensive star, he can truly change the game on the defensive end.

He’s arguably the best defender in this class as a rim protector, but there are things he can still improve upon. Most notably, due to his slender frame Lively struggles one-on-one against bigger, more physical centers. He’ll need to get stronger this season before making the jump to the NBA.

Scroll to Continue

On the flip side, he’s special relative to true centers as it relates to Defending smaller guys on the perimeter. It’s pretty rare to see a 7-footer that isn’t a liability taking on guards that far from the rim. Lively’s ability to defend outside of the paint allows his team to switch anything.

It will be fascinating to see Lively at Duke this season alongside another first-round talent in freshman forward Kyle Filipowski. They’ll be one of the most exciting frontcourts in the country.

Lively was a member of the 2022 USA Nike Hoop Summit Team that recently beat the World Select Team. He was also the 2022 Gatorade Pennsylvania Boys Basketball Player of the Year. His mother played basketball at Penn State before going professional overseas. She’s also spent quite a bit of time coaching, which is probably another reason Lively is such a smart player.

Highlights

Draft Projection

Mid to Late Lottery Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

2023 Big Board

Want to know more about other potential 2023 NBA Draft prospects? Check out our Draft Digest Big Board.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.