NBA Draft Roundup: Houston Falls, Zach Edey Continues Dominance – NBA Draft Digest

After a loaded Saturday slate of college basketball games, Sunday afternoon’s games featured a number of high-level draft prospects looking to raise their stock as well.

Here were some of the performances from Sunday’s college basketball games:

Jarace Walker and Marcus Sasser, Houston

It was a rough day for the No. 1 ranked Houston squad. They suffered their second loss of the season, and none of their draft prospects could really get it going offensively.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button