NBA draft notebook: Alabama’s Brandon Miller continues to rise

November and December are always huge intervals for prospect evaluation, as college teams play high-profile nonconference games and front offices hit the road for efficient, time-friendly Scouting opportunities. I followed suit, spending Thanksgiving week Scouting college games on the West Coast, beginning with a high-profile matchup between Houston and Oregon, followed by a quick trip to Los Angeles to see Pepperdine in a nonconference test at UCLAand finishing with three days of games in Portland at the expansive, 16-team PK85 tournament.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button