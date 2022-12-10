NBA Draft: Nick Smith Jr. Continues Hot Start Versus Oklahoma – NBA Draft Digest

After missing the early part of the season due to injury, Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr. has burst onto the college scene strong.

After getting off to a quick start in his first three games, Smith Jr. continued to light it up versus Oklahoma on Saturday, scoring 21 points on 8-for-16 shooting, tacking on two rebounds, one assists and one steal in the process .

Smith Jr. exited the game late in the fourth quarter, and was escorted down the tunnel by medical staff with a bit of a limp. They would return and re-join the team on the bench.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button