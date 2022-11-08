NBA Draft: Gradey Dick Has Striking Debut for Kansas – NBA Draft Digest

In his first Collegiate content, 2021 Gatorade Player of the Year Gradey Dick showcased why he’ll likely be looked at as a first round selection in the 2023 NBA Draft.

A 6-foot-8 Wichita, Kansas product, Dick was praised as one of the best shooters in the country in high school. And it will be no different through the 2023 Draft cycle.

In his first game, he finished 9-for-13 from the field scoring 23 points. Unsurprisingly, he nailed four of his six triples, showcasing his premier talent from beyond the arc.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button