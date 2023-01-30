NBA Draft: Florida State’s Matthew Cleveland Making Strong Case – NBA Draft Digest

After what many regarded as a fine freshman campaign, Florida State guard Matthew Cleveland has turned more than a few heads in the draft hemisphere in year two.

Averaging 14.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and just under one steal and block a game, Cleveland has done plenty of stat-stuffing for the Seminoles. But his impact goes well beyond the box score.

At 6-foot-7, Cleveland has great positional size and length that he leverages well. He isn’t the prototypical shooting guard most NBA teams might be looking for, but he does plenty well enough to present an interesting second round case in the 2023 Draft. And he’ll even still be 20 on draft night.

