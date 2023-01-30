NBA Draft: Florida State’s Matthew Cleveland Making Strong Case – NBA Draft Digest

After what many regarded as a fine freshman campaign, Florida State guard Matthew Cleveland has turned more than a few heads in the draft hemisphere in year two.

Averaging 14.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and just under one steal and block a game, Cleveland has done plenty of stat-stuffing for the Seminoles. But his impact goes well beyond the box score.

At 6-foot-7, Cleveland has great positional size and length that he leverages well. He isn’t the prototypical shooting guard most NBA teams might be looking for, but he does plenty well enough to present an interesting second round case in the 2023 Draft. And he’ll even still be 20 on draft night.

Cleveland’s bread and butter scoring the ball is within the confines of the three point line. He shoots 46 percent overall and 47 percent on twos. He has great body control and a good enough handle to generate consistent paint touches. He’s a moderately powerful athlete who likes to play above the rim.

He has the potential to be a contributor on any NBA offense.

Defensively, he’s become a high-impact player for the Noles. He isn’t always perfect, but he makes winning plays on a near-nightly basis. His length allows him to make plays others can’t and he’s rapidly improving in that area constantly, making his Outlook at the next level intriguing.

His biggest swing skill is undoubtedly his shooting. While it isn’t a strong point, it’s seen a resurgence in his sophomore season.

Cleveland shot just 17 percent on 1.2 attempts in year one, a pretty damning mark for any guard with NBA aspirations. But in year two, he’s bumped that to 40 percent, albeit still on just two attempts per game. But it’s a remarkable and encouraging sign, nevertheless.

As a former five-star player and once-thought-of one-and-done, Cleveland has improved his draft stock exponentially in year two. And could be higher on team boards than many think.

