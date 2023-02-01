NBA Draft: Filipowski, Proctor Power Duke Past Wake Forest – NBA Draft Digest

Despite not seeing their normal level of blue blood success, the Duke Blue Devils still have plenty of star power that will make their way into the 2023 NBA Draft following the season.

Freshmen Kyle Filipowski and Tyrese Proctor were both on their a-game Tuesday, helping to lead Duke to a 75-68 win over Wake Forest, elevating their draft stock in the process.

Proctor had one of his best Offensive performances of the year, pouring in 17 points, five rebounds, one steal and, uncharacteristically, just two assists.

