NBA Draft Digest: November Rookies of the Month – NBA Draft Digest

In accordance with the NBA’s official Rookies of the month, Draft Digest will be issuing out our own Rookies of the Month Award, starting with November.

The 2022 NBA Draft class got off to a relatively hot start in October, and has continued that excellence into the following months.

Here are the Picks for what was an exciting November slate:

Eastern Conference

Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY Sports

Benedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers

No surprise here. With Orlando’s Paolo Ranchero out for a decent chunk of games, Mathurin was left to shine on his own as one of the best rookies, and quite honestly players, in the league.

Mathurin averaged 18.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game in 13 games in November, posting a high of 30 in the points category.

The Pacers finished 9-4 in that span, and undoubtedly don’t have the start to their season they do without Mathurin’s help.

Western Conference

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

Perhaps more of a surprise, Oklahoma City’s Jalen Williams takes home the first Draft Digest Western Conference Rookie of the Month Award.

Full transparency, we know these Picks are similar to the official NBA picks, but it’s simply because they’re right.

Averaging 10.9 points on 51 percent shooting in 16 games, it’s hard to justify others over Williams in November.

Houston’s Jabari Smith Jr. saw more points per game, but shot just 37 percent from the field. Atlanta’s AJ Griffin came close in less minutes, but didn’t do as much in the way of assists, rebounds, etc.

