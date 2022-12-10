NBA Draft Buzz Picking Up for Reece Beekman After Strong Start

Reece Beekman’s strong start to the season has not gone unnoticed at the next level. His name is beginning to pop up with increasing frequency on draft boards as NBA Scouts and draft experts are becoming aware of the two-way potential of the junior guard out of Virginia.

Beekman was already destined to be an NBA prospect based solely on his Incredible on-ball defensive skills and instincts, proven over the last two seasons as one of the best Defenders in the ACC. Now, he is beginning to tap into his potential on the Offensive end as he has attacked with a newfound aggressiveness to start his junior campaign.

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, an NBA Draft expert and founder of DraftExpress, elevated Reece Beekman into the first round of his latest mock draft for the 2023 NBA Draft on December 1st. Givony now has Beekman getting selected with the 28th overall pick in the first round of the draft.

Givony singled out Beekman in his analysis and had a lot to say about “the rise of Reece Beekman”:

“The 6-3 junior is one of the best Defenders in college and is shouldering a much bigger Offensive load this season for a team ranked No. 5 in Offensive efficiency. Beekman has played his best basketball in road/neutral court wins over Michigan, Illinois and Baylor, averaging 15 points and six assists per game against strong competition, demonstrating impressive Patience operating out of pick-and-roll and finding teammates unselfishly out of their motion offense. While still not the most advanced shot Creator (42% 2P% ) or the most explosive driver separating from a standstill, Beekman has shown improvement Probing out of ball screens, making pocket passes or Accelerating and finishing with craft and toughness around the basket. His 7.5 assists per 40 minutes pace adjusted Ranks second among college prospects in our top 100… After missing the NCAA tournament last season, Virginia looks like the best team in the ACC and a Final Four candidate. Beekman’s already Cemented himself as a fi rst-round candidate and can continue to help his draft stock the rest of the season if he can continue to create efficient offense for himself and others.”

The thought of Reece Beekman Entering the NBA Draft will undoubtedly produce mixed feelings for UVA basketball fans, who will be saddened to lose Beekman after this season, but will be happy to see him live out the dream of playing at the professional level and possibly join the growing Ranks of former UVA men’s basketball players in the NBA.

