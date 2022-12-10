NBA Draft Buzz Picking Up for Reece Beekman After Strong Start

Reece Beekman’s strong start to the season has not gone unnoticed at the next level. His name is beginning to pop up with increasing frequency on draft boards as NBA Scouts and draft experts are becoming aware of the two-way potential of the junior guard out of Virginia.

Beekman was already destined to be an NBA prospect based solely on his Incredible on-ball defensive skills and instincts, proven over the last two seasons as one of the best Defenders in the ACC. Now, he is beginning to tap into his potential on the Offensive end as he has attacked with a newfound aggressiveness to start his junior campaign.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button