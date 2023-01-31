NBA draft buzz: Anthony Black makes a case as a top-five pick

I spent the last few days on the Scouting trail, catching Saturday’s high-profile nonconference game between Arkansas and Baylor and sticking around for Monday’s Tilt between Baylor and Texas. It’s a busy Scouting week for me, Packing in a stretch of seven games in eight days, but by this time next week I will have seen pretty much every Noteworthy prospect in action over the past few months of the season.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button