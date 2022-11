While it appears this event will go down in history as the Wembanyama draft, We thought to give you an early peek at the top prospects that are worth eyeing as we move closer to fall.

So with that in mind, these are the top-five prospects to look for:

Victor Wembanyama, Center, Metropolitans 92: Wembanyama has been the source of quite a bit of enthusiasm in NBA circles for quite some time. In fact, Clubs have already done quite a bit of homework in preparation for his arrival since they are looking forward to it. This player can completely change the landscape of the league, and he has worked hard to earn his reputation as the virtual No. 1 prospect. Scoot Henderson, point guard, G League Ignite: After a fantastic first year in the G League, in which he became 18 in the middle of the season and clearly established himself as a highly advanced prospect for his age, Henderson needs little of an introduction. Nick Smith, Guard, Arkansas: Smith holds the early Throne as the top incoming college guard prospect. He is an extraordinarily gifted improviser and energy-bringer, and he should be able to play point guard full-time in the NBA. Smith comes from Arkansas, which has a long tradition of producing elite guards. Amen Thompson, forward/center for the Overtime Elite: The Athletic profile of Thompson continues to pique interest. His height of 6′7″ and his speed and passing ability offer him somewhat of a safeguard if his shot doesn’t come all the way around. Because of these attributes, he should be a Threat to play downhill in the halfcourt and produce offense in transition. Dillon Mitchell, Forward for the Texas Longhorns: Mitchell is a world-class run-jump athlete who is becoming better at taking games by Storm with his consistent level of energy. He can play above the rim, operate in traffic and transition, and defend various positions with his size, versatility, and low-maintenance approach. He is pretty much the prototypical modern frontcourt player.

To keep in mind

Given how far away June still is and how quickly things may change once the season begins, this is more of a watch list than anything more.