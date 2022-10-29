NBA Draft: 2023 Pick Swaps Guide – NBA Draft Digest

In the 2022-23 season, some teams will be looking to position themselves better for the 2023 Draft rather than for the NBA Playoffs. Others won’t have the luxury.

In recent years, NBA Draft selections have become the league’s currency. Trading stars now demand at least three, in Dejounte Murray’s case, or even up to five, in Rudy Gobert’s case.

But teams are unable to trade first round selections in consecutive years, leading to the emergence of the swap.

Rather than fully trading an unprotected pick, teams are allowed to trade swaps which allows the team receiving it to choose between the better of the two teams selections in that year. Swaps seem like afterthoughts in most blockbuster trades, but they’re vitally important.

