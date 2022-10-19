NBA DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy basketball picks, stacks for Oct. 19, 2022 include Nikola Jokic

The 2022-23 NBA season is underway and 24 of the league’s 30 teams will begin their campaign on Wednesday night. Pelicans star Zion Williamson will return to action after missing the entirety of the 2021-22 season and the Pelicans are hoping to make a huge push after giving the top-seeded Suns a scare in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Plenty of NBA daily Fantasy players will have trepidations about playing Williamson in his first game back, but he averaged 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 2020-21.

Should you have Williamson in your NBA DFS lineups on Wednesday night as he takes on Kevin Durant and the Nets in his first game back?

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He’s also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful Prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values ​​and create optimal lineups.

On Tuesday, they highlighted Lakers forward LeBron James as one of his top NBA DFS Picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: James produced 31 points, 14 rebounds and 8 assists to return 61 points on DraftKings and 54.8 points on FanDuel. Anyone who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Wednesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks.

Top NBA DFS Picks for Wednesday, October 19

For Wednesday, one of McClure’s top NBA DFS Picks is Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, who is listed at $10,300 on DraftKings and $11,600 on FanDuel. Jokic has been the NBA MVP in each of the last two seasons and he’ll kick off his quest for a three-peat against the Jazz on Wednesday night after the Squad dismantled their roster and traded away Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

Jokic shot a career-best 58.3% from the floor in 2021-22 and averaged 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks per game. He’s produced an absurd 70 triple-doubles in the last five seasons, including a career-high 19 last season. Now he’ll take on a Jazz defense without Gobert to protect the rim. Lock him in your NBA DFS lineups and look for a big return against Utah.

Another part of McClure’s optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Pistons guard Cade Cunningham ($7,000 on DraftKings, $7,900 on FanDuel). The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft averaged 17.4 points, 5.6 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game in his rookie season.

But the Pistons have to be encouraged by the growth they saw overall, as Cunningham averaged 21.1 points, 6.5 assists and 5.7 rebounds in the second half while shooting 45.7% from the floor. Now he’ll look to lead a resurgent Pistons roster that has added a pair of first-round picks (Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren) along with free-agency additions Kemba Walker and Marvin Bagley III.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, October 19

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Wednesday because of a dream matchup.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday?