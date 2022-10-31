NBA DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy basketball Picks for Oct. 31, 2022 includes Scottie Barnes

The NBA DFS Slate for Monday features just seven games, but there are numerous big-name, high-priced star players who could populate your daily Fantasy basketball lineups. Kevin Durant and Trae Young are sure to be highly sought after players, while others like Ja Morant and Joel Embiid are expected to suit up despite being listed on the injury report. But with these players’ high production comes expensive price tags in the NBA DFS player pool. Thus, rostering multiple of them means you’ll have to search for value elsewhere to balance out your lineups.

Perhaps someone like Dennis Smith Jr. of Charlotte could be a bargain considering the Hornets list LaMelo Ball as out and Terry Rozier as doubtful. The former top-10 pick is averaging 12.3 points, 7.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds as a starter, and he gets a plus-matchup against the Kings' bottom-10 defense on Monday.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful Prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

On Sunday, they highlighted Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell as one of his top NBA DFS Picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Mitchell scored 38 points with 12 assists, three rebounds and two blocks to return 69.25 points on DraftKings and 64.6 points on FanDuel.

Top NBA DFS Picks for Monday, October 31

For Monday, one of McClure’s top NBA DFS Picks is Raptors forward Scottie Barnes, who is listed at $6,500 on DraftKings and $6,700 on FanDuel. The reigning Rookie of the Year has picked up in his sophomore year right where he left off last season. Excluding the game he got hurt and played just 13 minutes, Barnes is averaging 15.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Toronto hosts Atlanta Tonight and Barnes showed his all-around abilities in the two home games against the Hawks last season. In the first, he had 16 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals, and in the other, he posted a double-double with 19 points and 14 boards. Barnes has increased his efficiency behind the arc in his second season, knocking down 50% of his three-point attempts, and that outside shot should be able to Exploit an Atlanta defense that Ranks fourth-worst in three-pointers allowed and 3P percentage allowed .

Another part of McClure’s optimal NBA DFS strategy includes stacking Barnes with F/C Pascal Siakam ($9,400 on DraftKings and $8,900 on FanDuel). In his seventh NBA season, Siakam is filling up the stat sheet and is averaging career-highs in points (25.3), rebounds (9.2) and assists (7.7).

Siakam lit up the Hawks last year with averages of 25.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. His scoring average was his third-highest versus any team (min. three games) and his rebounding average was his second-highest. Siakam has played 70% of his minutes at the center position this season, and Atlanta just allowed center Brook Lopez to post 21 points in his last game, which is the second-most points Lopez has scored since the start of last season.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Monday, October 31

